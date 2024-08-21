5 AEW stars Shane McMahon could push if he takes over creative control from Tony Khan

Shane McMahon is arguably the hottest free agent in pro wrestling at the moment. The Prodigal Son recently sent the wrestling world into a frenzy when pictures of his meeting with Tony Khan came out. Although only minimal details have emerged from the secret meeting, fans are speculating that Shane O'Mac might be heading to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

As amazing as he is in the squared circle, Shane McMahon is way past his prime as an in-ring performer. While he may not be able to add much value as an onscreen talent, McMahon could end up being the key that helps AEW improve on the ratings front. Despite booking some amazing storylines since 2019, Tony Khan's run as the head booker of AEW has been full of ups and downs.

If Tony does bring the daredevil star to the Jacksonville-based promotion, it could lead to a massive shift in the creative direction of All Elite Wrestling. With his decades of experience, Shane McMahon could help AEW stage a turnaround in their rivalry against WWE.

If Shane O'Mac takes over as the head of the creative team, several underutilized stars could get a chance to revitalize their careers.

In this article, let's look at five AEW stars who could be pushed more if Shane McMahon becomes the new head-booker of All Elite Wrestling:

#5. Miro could regain his lost momentum under Shane McMahon

Miro arrived in AEW in September 2020. A few months later, the former United States Champion embraced a more serious character, which led him to the TNT Championship. As the company's premier mid-card champion, Miro ran through the rest of the roster to establish his supremacy in the company.

Unfortunately, The Redeemer soon got lost in the shuffle on the AEW roster. Recurring injuries and inconsistent booking derailed all the momentum the erstwhile Rusev had accumulated over the last two years. For someone who was once touted as a future AEW World Champion, it is unfortunate that Miro has not accomplished much in the last two years.

While Tony Khan did sign CJ Perry (FKA Lana) to reignite the audience's interest in Miro, the storyline ended up being a massive disappointment. The Bulgarian Brute currently finds himself sitting on the sidelines due to an injury, and it is unclear when he will return to television.

Miro could have a chance to revive his career in the Tony Khan-led company if Shane McMahon were to take over the creative team. The Russian Gladiator possesses a rare combination of strength and charisma, which could help him grab the attention of The Prodigal Son. A booker like Shane O'Mac could do wonders for Miro's career, helping the latter regain the intimidating presence he once had.

#4. Powerhouse Hobbs could become a top star

Similar to Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon also admires a specific category of stars who can impress fans with their larger-than-life physique. When it comes to All Elite Wrestling, there are only a handful of stars who could outshine a genetic freak like Powerhouse Hobbs.

Hobbs is one of AEW's premier homegrown talents, who have surprisingly not been given many prominent opportunities. While he did win the TNT Championship earlier in his career, Tony Khan could have utilized The Embodiment of Willpower in a much better way.

Before his unfortunate injury, Powerhouse Hobbs stood tall as a member of The Don Callis Family, which held him back from cementing himself as a top singles performer. Although Tony Khan did put Hobbs against many world-class performers, it never seemed like TK had any vision to build Hobbs into a future main event talent.

An experienced veteran like Shane McMahon could properly utilize the amazing skillsets that an individual like Powerhouse Hobbs brings to the table. The former SmackDown Commissioner could use the 33-year-old in a more prominent role, helping him unlock his true potential.

McMahon could cut short Hobbs' worthless alliance with The Don Callis Family, allowing him to prosper on his own. Under Shane O'Mac, the former TNT Champion would get his limits tested against other seasoned performers, which could help him get over with the audience. If there is a name that would certainly benefit from working under a creative mind like The Prodigal Son, it is Powerhouse Hobbs.

#3. Big Bill could become a force to be reckoned with

Big Bill (FKA Big Cass) and Shane McMahon have previously worked together on WWE SmackDown. The six-foot-10-inch star joined the blue brand in the summer of 2018, a time when McMahon held the reins of the show as its designated commissioner.

Surprisingly, Bill was one of the first few names to get a program against the former SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, who had come out of his retirement a month ago. The Redwood went on to have a few impactful weeks on the blue brand, prompting fans to believe he would be the next big star on Shane McMahon's show.

Unfortunately, the gigantic star was handed his release from the company in June 2018, marking the end of his stint on the blue brand. Although Shane O'Mac couldn't utilize Big Bill to his fullest potential on SmackDown, he could capitalize on that missed opportunity in All Elite Wrestling.

Since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022, Big Bill has mostly been presented as a supporting character. The Redwood started his stint in AEW as a member of The Firm before eventually aligning himself with Ricky Starks. He then left Starks behind to join forces with Chris Jericho, which led to the birth of The Learning Tree faction.

If Shane McMahon succeeds Tony Khan as the head of the creative, Big Bill could emerge as a world title contender in AEW. The Redwood possesses the required in-ring abilities and mic skills that could help him thrive on the highest level. All Bill needs is a consistent push as a singles competitor, which he could get under the regime of The Prodigal Son.

#2. Malakai Black could return to winning ways under Shane O'Mac

Malakai Black is one of the most underutilized stars in All Elite Wrestling. Despite having decent success in the Trios division, Black has not been able to find his footing in the singles competition. It has been three years since The Dutch Destroyer signed with the Tony Khan-led company, and he has yet to get his hands on a singles title.

An incredible storyteller, Malakai Black is the kind of individual a booker could build a promotion around. However, the former NXT Champion has not been used to his fullest potential by Tony Khan despite having all the necessary tools to thrive in the main event scene.

The situation could change with the arrival of Shane McMahon, who could help Malakai Black cement his well-deserved spot at the top of the card. The former WWE Hardcore Champion might even disband the House of Black to allow The Dutch Destroyer to embark on a singles journey.

It would take a long time for Malakai Black to reestablish himself as a legitimate threat in the singles division. The former WWE star has suffered a string of defeats in the last few years, and it would take him a while to restore his credibility as a performer. If Black gets the proper backing of Shane McMahon, he could emerge as a reliable asset for AEW in the future, similar to how he used to be in NXT.

#1. Jay White could emerge as the face of AEW

Shane McMahon served as the commissioner of WWE Smackdown for over two years. It was one of the best eras in the history of the blue brand, which led to the rise of many great talents like Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, and Dean Ambrose. However, the biggest superstar to emerge out of the Shane O'Mac era was AJ Styles, who cemented his main event status during this period.

When we take a look at the current AEW roster, there are only a handful of stars who could recreate the impact AJ Styles made on SmackDown in 2016-17. One such individual is Jay White, who has surprisingly not achieved anything significant in AEW.

The way Tony Khan has booked Jay White so far has disappointed a lot of fans. The Switchblade was once an established main event act in NJPW and was expected to taste similar success in AEW as well. Unfortunately, a lack of opportunities in the singles competition dealt a serious blow to White's credibility as a solo talent.

Having worked with AJ Styles in the past, Shane McMahon could allow The Switchblade to realize his potential in All Elite Wrestling. The 31-year-old star has a similar skillset as The Phenomenal One and would fit perfectly in a McMahon-led AEW.

The Catalyst could be pushed as the face of the company under Shane McMahon. Jay White could emerge as a charismatic heel on the AEW programming, similar to what Styles did on SmackDown during his prime. The Prodigal Son could involve White in prominent storylines going forward, allowing him to trade blows with the likes of Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega.

Battling against main event stars would prove beneficial for The Switchblade, who has yet to achieve anything significant in the singles competition in AEW.

