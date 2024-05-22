Major update on Miro amid long AEW absence - Reports

Miro has not been seen on AEW television for a long time. New details have now come to light regarding his absence.

Miro started his AEW career in dominant fashion. He was involved in many important storylines with some of the top stars in the company. He even won the TNT Championship within a short time. However, his career soon took a downturn, and he was kept off television for several months. Miro then made a return after the launch of AEW Collision and was involved in a storyline with his ex-wife CJ Perry and Andrade.

The former WWE star even competed against Andrade at AEW World's End. Since then, Miro hasn't been seen on television. He was supposed to compete in the Meat Madness match at AEW Revolution 2024 but wasn't cleared due to an injury.

Fightful Select reported earlier today that AEW had hoped The Redeemer would be back in the spring, but his injury is behind schedule and there is no clear timeline for his return at the moment.

Miro reveals what he loves the most about AEW

Miro has been part of the AEW locker room since 2020. He has had the time to settle into the company over these years and compete against some of the best wrestlers in the world.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter, the former TNT Champion touched upon what he loves the most about AEW.

“I love the freedom of styles that we have, right. We have people from Mexico, from Japan, from Bulgaria, from England . You just come in and bring your style and fight the way you want to which I really [want]. What brought me to this company at the first place is that freedom that you get.”

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see when The Redeemer will make his return to AEW television.