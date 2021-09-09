5 AEW stars that could shape the immediate future of the company

Following the debut of one CM Punk, AEW was riding a huge wave of success that had firmly established them as the hottest promotion in professional wrestling. Then came All Out 2021.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the pay-per-view will go down as one of the greatest of all time. To borrow the quote Excalibur used to close out the show, AEW is the home of professional wrestling.

Whether you like technical brilliance in the ring, masterful storytelling, or high-octane action, there was something in this pay-per-view for every single person watching. From some of the finest in-ring action to game-changing debuts throughout the show, it was edge-of-the-seat excitement from start to finish.

The segment that closed All Out was a touch of pure genius as it not only gave fans exactly what they wanted but came across as a huge surprise to everyone. That begs the question, though - what's next?

On this list, we take a look at five AEW stars that could shape the company's immediate future. As always, if you feel like we've missed something, feel free to share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!

#5 AEW's latest signing - Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson could have retired 12 years ago and would still have gone down as one of the finest professional wrestlers to have ever lived. A generational talent, if there ever was one, he would make a name for himself in WWE.

Not only did he establish himself as a star in Vince McMahon's promotion, he even gave us some of the most memorable moments in wrestling history through the Yes! Movement.

YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES#WrestleMania @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/N5FfpPeEDA — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018

In AEW, Bryan Danielson brings with him a wrestling mind unlike any other in the world. A unique presence both inside and outside the squared circle, he will be one of the most important additions to the roster AEW could have ever made.

To paraphrase the man himself, he may not exactly be here to help younger talent but instead to "kick their heads in," but there is no denying what he brings to the table. It may not be a coincidence that we've recently seen the rise of technical youngsters like Daniel Garcia in AEW.

