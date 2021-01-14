Top 5 AEW stars who could show up at Hard To Kill

On the December 2, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega went head to head with Jon Moxley in a match for the AEW World Championship. Moxley valiantly fought defend his title but Omega stood tall thanks to a little help from Don Callis. Omega and Callis quickly fled the arena, and Callis announced that "The Cleaner" was going to show up on IMPACT Wrestling.

This development sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. AEW and IMPACT Wrestling were officially working together, and this collaboration opened the door for countless possibilities. Just a few weeks later, Omega turned one of these scenarios into reality when he realigned with his former Bullet Club buddies, The Good Brothers.

The trio attacked Rich Swann, the current IMPACT World Champion, and the Motor City Machine Guns. These two teams will clash at IMPACT Wrestling's next pay-per-view, Hard To Kill.

Omega isn't the only star who jumped between the two companies in recent weeks. At AEW's New Year's Smash Night One, The Good Brother arrived on AEW Dynamite.

As a result, many fans wonder whether other AEW stars will appear on IMPACT Wrestling's programming. Hard To Kill is this weekend, and this show could be the perfect occasion for another crossover.

Here's a look at some of the top AEW wrestlers could appear at Hard To Kill on Saturday.

#5 AEW star Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been one of the top stars in AEW since the company's creation. He's usually involved in dynamic storylines, but the former AEW TNT Champion is in looking for a clear direction.

Since Rhodes lost the title to Darby Allin, he hasn't had a genuine feud. At first, it seems like the company is slowly building up a rivalry between Rhodes and Shaq. But he's also involved in the story surrounding Allin, Sting, and Team Taz.

Still, Rhodes hasn't been following a clear path. It's possible that he'll be making a major storyline move soon. Fans could see Rhodes join the AEW version of the Bullet Club.

After all, Rhodes was a very prominent member of the stable during his time with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He could reunite with his former stablemates at Hard To Kill. Rhodes could have plenty of compelling feuds with IMPACT Wrestling stars, so he could easily become the next AEW wrestler to appear on the other company.