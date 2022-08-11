5 AEW stars and their spouses with an OnlyFans/ BrandArmy account

Several AEW stars have taken to varied social media platforms for the past few years to keep fans updated on their day-to-day lives.

While keeping fans entertained and on the edge of their seats with their talents in the squared circle, many AEW stars and their spouses have turned to Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, and most recently, the subscription-based platform OnlyFans. Creators can earn by selling content to 'fans,' giving people a glimpse into very intimate and personal parts of their lives.

Below are five AEW talents and their spouses who have OnlyFans/ BrandArmy accounts:

#5 Kiera Hogan

Kiera Hogan was associated with IMPACT Wrestling in 2017 and made her debut against then Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness. In August 2021, Hogan made her debut on AEW: Dark Elevation. She is currently a part of the stable 'The Baddies' featuring TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Red Velvet.

The 27-year-old started her OnlyFans account with her real-life girlfriend, Diamante, in March this year. She has nearly 4,000 posts on the subscription-based social media platform.

"My name is Kiera Hogan, I’m a Professional wrestler/ The Hottest Flame 💙🔥 and a makeup enthusiast. Here is where I will connect with my fans on a more personal level."

#4 Penelope Ford

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



#AEWDynamite Penelope Ford returned to AEW tonight at the Dark Elevation tapings, and apparently had an interaction with Kip Sabian. Penelope Ford returned to AEW tonight at the Dark Elevation tapings, and apparently had an interaction with Kip Sabian. 👀🙌#AEWDynamite https://t.co/BSMhdiT5kW

Penelope Ford signed with AEW in 2019 and went on to become a manager for her real-life husband, Kip Sabian. She later teamed up with The Bunny to feud with Tay Conti and Anna Jay. The tag teams clashed in a brutal street fight match, but Ford and Bunny were unsuccessful in their attempt.

Ford is currently out due to an injury and has commenced an OnlyFans account in the meantime. She was recently spotted at AEW: Dark Elevation tapings, seemingly citing that she was medically cleared to compete.

"Professional wrestler, gamer girl, Sims lover, and dog mama. A little bit of a nerd, very artsy, and a whole lot of weird. 😌🙈💕"

#3 Zelina Vega

Queen of the Ring winner Zelina Vega

WWE RAW Superstar Zelina Vega was last seen on WWE programming during the April 11 edition of RAW, where she locked horns with Bianca Belair. Vega is married to Malakai Black from AEW in real life, and the couple often share updates from their personal lives on Twitter and Instagram.

The Queen of the Ring also launched an account on OnlyFans a few months ago.

“**NO NUDES. READ BIO FOR PRICES ON PERSONALIZED PHOTO SETS. EVERYTHING IS NON REFUNDABLE**”

#2 AEW star Toni Storm

Toni Storm

Toni Storm was associated with NXT before signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. During her tenure with WWE, she made her main roster debut on SmackDown and was embroiled in a feud with Charlotte Flair for the latter's women's title. However, the 26-year-old soon requested her release from WWE in December 2021 over alleged creative differences.

Storm was recently featured in an intimate photoshoot on the cover page of Fitness Gurls Magazine. The AEW star has over 150 posts on the social media platform.

"Bad** Wrestler with the Best A**"

#1 Lana

The Ravishing Russian

Lana is prominently known for her tenure in WWE, managing her real-life husband, Miro (fka Rusev). Following his departure from the company in 2021, she teamed up with Naomi to form 'Team Glow.' However, the former WWE Superstar cited that her husband was not too comfortable with her BrandArmy account.

“CJ Perry.com, I mean - I think that kinda gives it all, I think that’s the difference of OnlyFans. Actually, nudity is not allowed on BrandArmy. So, Miro didn’t really feel comfortable with me doing OnlyFans and Miro’s very traditional, and very like perception person, and I’m the opposite.”

All Elite Wrestling stars keep fans updated on their time outside the ring. It will be interesting to see which other superstars follow suit and join the popular platform in the near future.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh