Zelina Vega launches her OnlyFans account

WWE's policy of banning its Superstars from using third-party platforms like Twitch and Cameo has been a hot topic of discussion recently. Among the related WWE Superstars is Zelina Vega, who runs a successful Twitch account with her husband and fellow WWE star Aleister Black. While their Twitch streams might be stopping, Zelina Vega has now launched her OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans is a content subscription service where creators can earn money by selling content to their subscribers or "fans." Going by the name "Megan Minx", Zelina Vega's OnlyFans account charges $30/month and has the following description:

“**NO NUDES. READ BIO FOR PRICES ON PERSONALIZED PHOTO SETS. EVERYTHING IS NON REFUNDABLE**”

Zelina Vega's OnlyFans account

With the current wave of third-party account bans, it will be interesting to see whether Zelina Vega will be forced to shut down her OnlyFans account or not. There has been a lot of debate about this new rule imposed by WWE, and former Divas Champion Paige has stated that she won't be quitting Twitch.

One of my favorite looks.. also Halloween villain vibes. pic.twitter.com/Cjsd51NMN2 — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) October 31, 2020

Zelina Vega in WWE recently

Throughout her main roster career, Zelina Vega has mostly been used as the manager of former WWE United States Champion Andrade. She has been highly praised by fans and critiques for her amazing mic skills and character work this year, with many even calling her the best manager in recent times.

Zelina Vega and Andrade were joined by Angel Garza earlier this year. While the team looked dangerous and promising to start with, WWE decided not to stick with them for too long.

After an unsuccessful attempt at capturing the RAW Tag Team Championships, Andrade and Garza started feuding. Soon after, Zelina Vega ended her association with both of them and started competing as an individual Superstar.

Was it fair to job Zelina Vega to Bianca Belair?? Zelina had very good matches with Asuka and I think they should have her win a few matches not just turn her into a jobber #SmackDown #WWESmackdown #WWEHIAC pic.twitter.com/Bw3reijPTi — love wrestling (@WWEBENBODYSLAMS) October 24, 2020

Last month, she was moved to Friday Night SmackDown during the WWE Draft 2020. It is to be seen how WWE will use her on the blue brand.