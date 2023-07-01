5 AEW stars Tony Khan buried

AEW currently features a stacked roster. Despite an expanded program schedule in 2023 with Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and even Ring of Honor, there are still a number of wrestlers who have struggled for screen time.

Despite Tony Khan's best efforts, not everyone can shine at the same time, and this has caused a few AEW wrestlers to fall through the cracks.

Whether it's due to inconsistent booking or a lack of opportunities, here are five stars who have been inexplicably buried by Tony Khan.

#5. Former AEW tag team, Proud and Powerful

Early on, Santana and Ortiz were featured performers on Dynamite, aligning with Chris Jericho in the Inner Circle. For a time, they were the hottest faction in the company.

But the stable eventually ran its course, with Proud and Powerful portrayed as nothing more than background players. Despite being a talented duo who were popular with the fans, they never won the tag team titles.

Recently, WCW veteran Konnan addressed the rumors that Santana and Ortiz had a falling out and are currently not on speaking terms. Since their dissolution, Santana has been injured for over a year, while Ortiz hasn't wrestled on AEW programming since March.

#4. Jay Lethal

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Lethal has been a veteran of pro wrestling for over 20 years. But if fans were to judge his career in All Elite Wrestling thus far, he has been portrayed as a mid-carder at best.

His partnership with Jeff Jarrett has not been flourishing, and he's barely had any opportunities to showcase himself in singles championship contention. Lethal would make a fitting TNT Champion or could even challenge for the AEW World Title if he had been booked right. But that hasn't been the case, sadly.

#3. Former FTW Champion Brian Cage

Brian Cage's career in AEW has been a rollercoaster ride. Given his impressive physique and explosive athleticism, The Machine should have been booked like an indestructible force.

Although the reasons behind the lack of push have never come to the fore, Cage has not been featured as often as he would have liked. Fans have also sided with Cage, but that has not helped his case.

The company has reportedly pitched a few ideas for the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion with his stable, The Embassy, but as it stands, he is reportedly set to become a free agent soon.

#2. Lance Archer

Lance Archer debuted in AEW with a lot of promise, having just come off an impressive run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He was given a manager in WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts and was immediately thrust into a feud with Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship.

The Murderhawk Monster is not getting any younger, and with a bloated roster fighting for opportunities, he has been lost in the shuffle. Lance recently revealed he has been recovering from his latest injury setback. He explained it to be the reason he has not been wrestling and not "bad booking."

But perhaps it's time for him to move on from All Elite Wrestling and seek opportunities elsewhere.

#1. Former TNT Champion Wardlow

A year ago, Wardlow was extremely over as a babyface after decimating MJF at Double or Nothing 2022. Much has changed since then. While he's won the TNT Championship a number of times since then, his reigns were short, and the booking completely destroyed his aura.

Wardlow is arguably Tony Khan's biggest failure as a booker. He could have been a world title contender by now. Instead, he's completely cold as a character and in need of a refresh. Here's hoping that The War Dog can rediscover the magic that made him the biggest star in the company.

