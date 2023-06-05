"It's unprecedented and it pi**es me off" - Former WWE star explains his AEW absence

Former WWE star and current AEW star Lance Archer has opened up about his lack of activity in 2023, revealing that a torn tricep injury has been the main culprit.

Archer's revelation came after his loss to Will Ospreay in the finals of the NJPW Dominion event, where the winner would earn a shot at IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2.

In a backstage interview following the match, Lance Archer expressed his frustration at the lack of respect he has been receiving.

"2023 hasn't been the best year for me. The amount of disrespect that I feel all over the world right now, it's unprecedented and it pi**es me off. Nearly 23 years in this business, one of the best, if not the best big man to step in the f***ing ring," Archer said.

Furthermore, Archer pointed out that he has been dealing with a torn tricep for most of the year, which has significantly limited his in-ring appearances.

"Hey, AEW this message is for you, New Japan Pro Wrestling this message is for you, every f***ing mark around the world this message is for you — there's a reason I haven't been wrestling a lot and it has nothing to do with bad booking, you dumb sh*ts, what everyone doesn't realize is that I've been battling a torn tricep." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

According to Cagematch.net, Archer has wrestled only ten matches so far this year, with his last televised match on the February 28 edition of AEW Rampage.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts believes Lance Archer should have already won the AEW World Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently expressed his belief that former WWE talent Lance Archer should have already won the AEW World Championship.

WWE veteran has been managing Archer since his debut in the spring of 2020, and despite his impressive skills and background in NJPW, Archer has yet to capture any titles in All Elite Wrestling.

During an episode of his podcast, "The Snake Pit," Roberts voiced his confusion about why Archer hasn't been given the opportunity to hold the AEW World Championship.

"I don’t know why they haven’t jumped on that pony and let him run. It’s just what they’ve got in mind, man. He’s certainly capable of doing anything and everything. No doubt about that. I don’t know. I don’t know if they will. It’s not my place to stay," Roberts said.

Raion @Raion74_ Lance Archer once again proved how good he is against Ospreay today.



I really don't understand why he isn't used in AEW at all, he deserves so much better. Hopefully Collision is gonna change it. Lance Archer once again proved how good he is against Ospreay today.I really don't understand why he isn't used in AEW at all, he deserves so much better. Hopefully Collision is gonna change it. https://t.co/DShReuLKdj

Despite making multiple attempts to win championship gold since his arrival in AEW, Lance Archer has consistently fallen short, losing crucial matches against formidable opponents like Hangman Page and Jon Moxley, who held the titles at the time.

What are your thoughts on Lance Archer's run in Tony Khan-led promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

