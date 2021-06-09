5 AEW stars whose contracts could expire soon 

AEW has made a number of exciting signings recently with the likes of Mark Henry, Andrade and Christian all signing with the company within the last few months.

However, whilst people are keeping a keen eye on the stars coming into AEW, not a lot of people are keeping an eye on the possibility that those that initially signed with the company during its inception might be coming to an end of their contracts and on their way out.

With several AEW stars signing two or three-year deals when the company first began airing its two-hour show AEW Dynamite in October 2019, there's definitely a chance some of them might be nearing the end of their contracts around about now.

Let's take a look at five AEW stars who are nearing the end of their contracts (according to Fightful's excellent resource on contract expiration dates).

#5 Former AEW World Champion and WWE Superstar Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has been one of the lynch pins of AEW's early operations as a wrestling promotion. He became the company's first ever world champion, has formed a solid stable in The Inner Circle, and has built up a solid rivalry with The Pinnacle.

Jericho joining AEW from the outset was quite the shock at the time, as he'd previously been a WWE lifer, but now it seems like his time in Tony Khan's company might be coming to an end.

It was reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Chris Jericho signed a three-year exclusive deal with AEW that allowed him to appear for New Japan Pro Wrestling and host his Jericho Cruises, but not appear for WWE.

With Jericho's contract keeping him at AEW until presumably the end of 2021 will we see him renew his deal with AEW, or is there a chance that the Ayatollah of Rock and Roll will go back to WWE for one last run with the company he spent most of his time?

