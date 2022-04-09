5 AEW stars who should wrestle in ROH

AEW President Tony Khan's announcement that he is now the new owner of Ring of Honor brings together two of the most recognizable wrestling promotions in the world under one roof.

Supercard of Honor was the first ROH event of the new era and delivered in spades. FTR won the ROH Tag Team Championship from The Briscoe Brothers in a classic bout while Jonathan Gresham is now the undisputed ROH World Champion.

The show also featured a number of appearances from AEW stars, including Mercedes Martinez, Brian Cage and Jay Lethal. This looks to be a common occurrence going forward. Samoe Joe, who made a shocking appearance at the event, even admitted in a post-media scrum that Tony Khan's purchase of ROH influenced his decision to join AEW.

"It played a role. But the initial discussions, Tony was playing his cards very close to his chest and not revealing things. Heavily alluding to it, but never quite revealing. But it did play a major role because obviously I have a lot of my legacy tied up with the promotion, and a lot of work that many fans have enjoyed over the years has been affiliated with the promotion. So to see it and to be a part of it and to help influence the future of it, it was kind of an unmissable opportunity," Samoa Joe said. [H/T - WrestleZone]

Whether it's to get more television time or further hone their wrestling skills, here are 5 more AEW stars who should feature more regularly in ROH.

#5. Ruby Soho

Ruby Soho's current run in AEW has been highly disappointing for fans who want to see her flourish after she was highly misused in WWE. When she first debuted at All Out 2021, there were high hopes that she would finally win a championship.

The former Ruby Riott came close but lost to Britt Baker and Jade Cargill for the women's and TBS championships respectively. Since then, Soho has barely featured on television, perfoming mostly on Dark and Elevation.

Perhaps a stint at ROH could offer The Runaway a fresh start. Mercedes Martinez is currently the interim champion and has a date with Deonna Purazzo. Soho could be next in line to challenge for the strap and establish herself in a division that is in need of more star power, away from the loaded women's roster in AEW.

#4. AEW tag team The Gunn Club

Austin and Colten Gunn, also known as The Gunn Club, are one of the most exciting, young tag teams currently in All Elite Wrestling. Their athleticism and charisma are reminiscent of their father, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn. They even performed admirably against FTR last week on Dynamite in a match that was praised by Jim Cornette.

However, with the AEW tag team division currently stacked with talent, it's hard to see the duo make it to title contention. They will get a much better opportunity carving a niche for themselves in ROH. Imagine matches against the likes of the Briscoe Brothers or a return bout with FTR in a ROH environment. It can help give the young tandem a bigger spotlight.

#3. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

Wheeler Yuta is coming off the biggest week of his career. Last weekend, he became the ROH Pure Champion at Supercard of Honor. Then Tony Khan announced that he was officially #AllElite. Finally, he put on outstanding performances against Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley to officially earn the right to join the Blackpool Combat Club.

Most fans agree that the 25-year-old is already a solid worker with tons of potential. Now that he has stepped out of the shadow of Best Friends and joined arguably the top faction in All Elite Wrestling, he can further cement his status as a rising star by defending his Pure Championship regularly in ROH programming.

Here he can continue to hone his skills by putting on consistent matches and building his following as Blackpool Combat Club representative in the sister promotion. This could be the gateway to bringing William Regal over as his manager, further increasing his stock.

#2. PAC

Patrick🇮🇪  @PatrickEireWres Pac has an AEW tv and ppv record of 15-13-2



In singles only that is 12-6-2



He has victories over Adam Page, Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, Orange Cassidy, The Young Bucks, Matt Sydal, Andrade El Idilo and more Pac has an AEW tv and ppv record of 15-13-2In singles only that is 12-6-2He has victories over Adam Page, Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, Orange Cassidy, The Young Bucks, Matt Sydal, Andrade El Idilo and more https://t.co/Ua3yX3iNDE

PAC never seemed to find his footing in AEW. He was treated as a top star in the early years of the company, even defeating Kenny Omega on pay-per-view at one point.

But the pandemic really hurt his momentum as the Englishman wasn't able to travel over to the United States to perform on Dynamite. When he returned to regular programming, he aligned himself with the Lucha Bros and formed the Death Triangle to moderate success. They had a promising rivalry with the House of Black but lost the overall feud and he hasn't been seen since.

What PAC needs is a fresh restart in a different environment. He can immediately rebuild his character and stock while putting on excellent matches with members of the ROH roster. If built right, he could even be seen as a credible contender for any one of the company's titles.

Whether he goes after the Pure champion, TV title or even the World Championship, PAC's name recognition can help bring more fans to the product. It's a win-win situation for both parties.

#1. Former AEW champion Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is one of the faces of AEW at this point. He carried the company throughout the pandemic era as its champion and captivated fans with excellent promos and matches. Mox has continued to remain popular thanks to his alliances with Eddie Kingston and now Bryan Danielson at the Blackpool Combat Club with William Regal as their manager.

Since his return to television earlier this year, it seems like Moxley is keen on giving back and helping to put over the next generation of wrestlers. He made a star out of Wheeler Yuta in the main event of this week's Rampage and in this new role as a veteran of the locker room, his focus seems to be towards giving back to the business.

When Moxley came up through the independent circuit, he wrestled primarily in CXW, which happened to be a rival promotion to Ring of Honor. Therefore, he never truly had a legacy in that company. Perhaps Moxley might be tempted to go on a short run in ROH and go after the world title there.

He has already made appearances in other promotions such as NJPW, GCW and Bloodsport. ROH seems like another natural step in his quest for greatness.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Which AEW star should have a run in ROH? Jon Moxley PAC 3 votes so far