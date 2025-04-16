5 AEW stars who are WrestleMania main event-worthy

AEW built an entire company from scratch when a juggernaut like WWE dominated the entire pro wrestling industry. In 2019, Tony Khan gathered talented stars from NJPW, ROH, TNA, WWE, and the independent circuit to establish AEW. The promotion had its ups and downs in the last couple of years, but the product has managed to be revived again this year.

Tony Khan has been going head-to-head with WWE. Throughout the years, AEW has built stars that surpassed many top stars from the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Cody Rhodes, a former EVP of the Jacksonville-based promotion, is currently the face of the franchise. He will wrestle in the third main event of WrestleMania against John Cena.

Just like the American Nightmare, let's take a look at some of the stars that could main event WrestleMania.

#5. Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland was underutilized in WWE. The promotion failed to see his potential and released him. However, the star changed his destiny when he decided to knock on Tony Khan's door. After being in the mid-card for a couple of years, his career took off in 2024. The Realest star is one of the company's most beloved names.

The former AEW World Champion can easily be in the main event of WrestleMania as he has established himself as a top star.

#4. MJF

The Salt of the Earth is a blockbuster attraction of All Elite Wrestling. He is a perfect fit for WWE, as his promos have been a strong aspect of his character. In 2024, he hinted at starting a bidding war between WWE and AEW, as his contract was up that year. Eventually, he re-signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former AEW World Champion could be a massive draw in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. He could even go toe-to-toe with established stars like Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

#3. Hangman Page

Many fans praise Hangman Page's character work. They call him the main character of the promotion, which is the highlight of the show every week.

If Hangman Page is signed to WWE, he can easily main event at WrestleMania. His high-caliber feud against Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega showcases his real potential.

#2. Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay is often regarded as one of the best wrestlers. His in-ring skills cannot be compared to any other star in the business. Also, despite not being a promo guy, he has a unique connection with the fans.

The Aerial Assassin has every ingredient in him to become a WrestleMania main-eventer. Fans would go home happy after a fantastic, highly athletic match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. AEW's Ace Kenny Omega

The former AEW World Champion has done it all in the pro wrestling industry except for WWE. The veteran has ticked boxes on his bucket list other than being a part of WrestleMania. Headlining the Showcase of Immortals would be very unlikely, as he had an integral part in building the promotion.

However, fans shouldn't lose hope of him joining the global sports entertainment juggernaut, as Cody Rhodes did the same.

It will be interesting to see which star will be featured in the main event of WrestleMania in the coming years.

