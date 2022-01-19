5 AEW Superstars who almost won the WWE Royal Rumble

Winning the WWE Royal Rumble is no easy task, especially when you battle 29 other men vying for the same opportunity. Many legendary names didn't get to be the last-man-standing in the ring, despite appearing in the Battle Royale multiple times.

Over the years, we have witnessed some incredible Royal Rumble performances. This includes some current AEW stars who almost managed to survive until the end when they appeared in the match during their tenure in Vince McMahon's company.

Although these men didn't win, their performances couldn't be overlooked. In this article, let's look at five current AEW Superstars who came close to winning the Royal Rumble.

#5. Chris Jericho had a couple of chances to win the WWE Royal Rumble

Wrestle Kliq @WrestleKliq Thinking about the Royal Rumble since it’s right around corner.



I think one of the most disappointing moments of recent memory was Chris Jericho not winning in 2012. I know he’s always been one to put younger talent over, but he deserved to add a Rumble win to his legacy. Thinking about the Royal Rumble since it’s right around corner.I think one of the most disappointing moments of recent memory was Chris Jericho not winning in 2012. I know he’s always been one to put younger talent over, but he deserved to add a Rumble win to his legacy. https://t.co/Wc01OwElsg

Chris Jericho is amongst the most decorated Royal Rumble competitors of all time. The former WWE star has competed in the Grand Battle Royal 11 times but couldn't win even once.

He had a chance to make history in 2012 when he reached the final two. Fans were clearly behind Y2J and wanted him to emerge victorious. Unfortunately, Jericho was thrown out by the winner, Sheamus.

Five years later, Jericho got another chance to win the Rumble. He lasted an hour in the 2017 Royal Rumble match, picking up a few notable eliminations. But he still couldn't get the job done and was eliminated by Roman Reigns.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy