5 AEW Women that should join the Blackpool Combat Club

AEW’s Blackpool Combat Club is one of the hottest factions in the company right now. They have been dominating top storylines and are comprised of some of the best pro wrestlers on the roster.

The faction is led by main event stars AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley and former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson. The stable also features ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, promising up-and-comer Wheeler Yuta, and wrestling veteran William Regal.

However, there is a lack of representation from the AEW women’s division, which would add a fascinating dynamic to the group. The perfect female candidate should have a mixture of technical abilities and violent tendencies to qualify. Here are 5 women's wrestlers that would fit right in with the Blackpool Combat Club:

#5. AEW's Jamie Hayter

AEW star Jamie Hayter has been part of the entourage for former Women's Champion Britt Baker. While she has appeared mostly in supporting roles, it's only a matter of time before the British wrestler breaks out as a top star.

She recently challenged current champion Thunder Rosa albeit in a losing effort on last week's Dynamite.

In an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, Hayter admitted that she would have loved to join the BCC if she hadn't allied with Dr. Britt Baker:

"Yes, absolutely. Like, I would love to be. If I wasn't with Britt, I would be gunning to go to the BCC just because that's my sh*t. They do the stuff that I love doing, and I think that I'm a bit rough around the edges and things like that, like a normal British person is. I would love to be under their wing and learn from them and be more of a lethal weapon in the ring," Hayter said. [13:50 - 14:18]

Not only does Hayter share a British connection with William Regal, but her bruising style and aggression will also be right at home with the group. Joining the BCC could raise her profile within the company and eventually put her on the road to winning a championship in the future.

#4. Ruby Soho

When Ruby Soho debuted for AEW at All Out 2022, many wrestling fans were rooting for her to succeed in the company. Many felt she was underutilized when she was in WWE.

A year on, Ruby has failed to live up to those lofty expectations. She was unsuccessful in her quest to win the AEW Women's Championship, TBS Championship, and the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

This may just be a temporary setback, as Soho is still a popular figure with savvy in-ring skills, but she is badly in need of some renewed momentum. She was recently associated with the Blackpool Combat Club's rivalry with Chris Jericho via her friendship with Eddie Kingston.

It would be a natural progression of the storyline for her to join up with Moxley and co. The Runaway would be able to get revenge on Tay Conti and the rest of JAS for attacking her backstage on Dynamite.

#3. Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander is considered to be one of AEW's homegrown female stars. She has a unique look and raw strength that makes her stand out from the rest of the division. Many feel she should have been a champion by now, but for some reason or another, the 27-year-old has been cast aside in favor of other wrestlers.

It doesn't help that she is currently part of the Best Friends stable, which is seen by the consensus as a mid-card act at best in the company. It is high time for Statlander to follow in Wheeler Yuta's footsteps and trade her current faction for the Blackpool Combat Club instead.

Joining the BCC would give the AEW women’s division a force to be reckoned with. This change could potentially unleash a more ruthless side to Statlander's character, which she is sorely lacking currently.

#2. Tay Conti

Tay Conti might be a peculiar choice to join up with the Blackpool Combat Club. She recently joined the heelish Jericho Appreciation Society, a rival faction, alongside her new husband Sammy Guevara.

But from an in-ring standpoint, it makes perfect sense. Conti has a legitimate fighting background as she holds a black belt in judo and a blue belt in Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu. She would immediately fit right in alongside Bryan Danielson's grappling prowess and Claudio Castagnoli's technical abilities.

Tay has the potential to be a top female star in the company as long as she surrounds herself with the right mentors who can guide her in the right direction. She would benefit from William Regal's wisdom and grow into a credible championship contender as part of the BCC.

#1. Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb is known as the “Professor of Professional Wrestling” and with good reason. She is one of the best technical wrestlers in the world, regardless of gender.

Deeb is a former NWA Women’s World Champion and recent AEW Women's Championship and ROH Women's Championship contender. She has evolved into a hard-hitting competitor with superior wrestling skills. The 36-year-old ticks all the boxes to become a worthy member of the Blackpool Combat Club based on her traits alone.

Deeb also shares a history with the group's veteran manager William Regal, as they both worked in NXT at the WWE Performance Center. They both played an integral role in scouting, training, and producing talent that would come through the ranks in NXT and NXT UK.

As part of the Blackpool Combat Club, Deeb can cement herself as a locker room leader and standard bearer of the company's female division.

Which AEW women's star do you feel would fit in the Blackpool Combat Club? Let us know in the comments section below!

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron