5 AEW wrestler and rapper collabs we'd like to see

AEW recently announced an upcoming hip-hop compilation album in celebration of Black History Month. The project is titled "Who We Are: A Celebration Of Excellence, Vol 1" and will be released in February.

It is also a collaborative project with the Bootsy Collins Foundation, a charity founded by legendary bass player Bootsy Collins, who is best known for performing with funk icon James Brown. The 21-track album will feature a whole host of hip-hop artists, with the songs produced under the creative direction of AEW's in-house music composer Mikey Rukus.

The album's tracks were specially created to highlight the life stories of the black performers on the AEW roster, and some of the songs even feature the wrestlers themselves. Stars like Sonny Kiss and Max Caster, one-half of the popular tag team "The Acclaimed," have lent their vocals to the project.

It seems a wonderful concept that highlights the diversity of the company's athletes and benefits a great cause. Wrestling and hip-hop have a long shared history, with either art form being influenced by the other in certain ways. With entrance music being a massive aspect of a wrestler's presentation these days, here are five hip-hop collaborations we'd love to see happen in All Elite Wrestling.

#5. AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill and rap legend Snoop Dogg

The legendary Snoop Dogg is no stranger to pro wrestling. He is a WWE Hall of Famer and is the cousin of current WWE superstar Sasha Banks. He's even showed up on Dynamite alongside Cody Rhodes to promote their Go-Big Show reality show on TBS, which they appear on as judges.

While he has remixed wrestling theme songs for the likes of Sasha and Cody, Snoop Dogg's laidback swagger and charisma is a perfect fit for current TBS champion Jade Cargill. Cargill is a rising star in the division and is primed to be one of the faces of the company in the future. Having an A-lister like Snoop perform her theme song would certainly help bolster her mainstream appeal.

