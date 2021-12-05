5 AEW wrestlers who should challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship

AEW has seen the rise of Sammy Guevara from a relative unknown rookie to one of the most popular wrestlers in the company. As one of the four pillars of AEW, his meteoric rise has gone hand-in-hand with the promotion's success. The Inner Circle member is also currently the TNT Champion, having won it from Miro back in September.

Through his regular open challenges on AEW television, Sammy Guevara has successfully defended the title against the likes of Ethan Page, Jay Lethal and most recently, Tony Nese on AEW Rampage. While the matches have been fun and displayed the Spanish God's athleticism, his reign has been hurt by the lack of compelling rivals.

It didn't help that he was also entangled in a feud between The Inner Circle and the American Top Team during this time which made him a secondary character. Sammy hasn't had a chance to forge his own path and properly establish himself as a singles competitor despite being TNT Champion.

Looking down the roster, there are myriad potential challengers that can give Guevara a great storyline rivalry. Here are our top picks for contenders who can challenge for the TNT title.

#5 AEW's Mr Mayhem Wardlow

The Pinnacle's Wardlow tops the list. As the hired muscle for MJF, he has mostly played second fiddle throughout his AEW career. Other than his debut cage match against Cody Rhodes in 2020, or the debacle that was the MMA Rule Cage fight against Jake Hager, Wardlow hasn't had the opportunity to prove himself.

Wardlow's has amazing potential for all to see. His size, intensity and menacing aura would make him a great opponent for Sammy Guevara, similar to Miro. They have also gone to war numerous times during the Inner Circle-Pinnacle rivalry earlier this year so they are certainly aren't strangers. With Wardlow's strength and Sammy's speed, the matches promise to be a great clash of styles. It can also be a chance for Wardlow to show AEW's higher-ups and fans what he can do with a bigger push.

AEW has been teasing Wardlow turning on MJF eventually for a while and what better way to set the ball rolling than a dominant win to become the new TNT Champion. Regardless, keep a lookout for Wardlow to break out in 2022.

Edited by Roxanne Smith