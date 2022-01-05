5 AEW stars pushed aside since the arrival of ex-WWE talent - Former Tag Team Champion, Former FTW Champion

AEW has expanded its roster significantly since the company made its debut in 2019. The company started out as a modest number of wrestlers spearheaded by the company's EVPs Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes. It has become a stacked roster that includes marquee signings such as Chris Jericho, Hangman Page and PAC. The company has gradually grown to include a raft of star performers from WWE.

This past year alone, AEW has added a tremendous amount of talent. Christian Cage, Lio Rush, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo and the blockbuster triple signing of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole have led the promotion.

This has elevated the in-ring product and the credibility of the company as an attractive destination for established wrestlers from other promotions. However, there is only so much television time available and not every talent always gets the opportunity to shine.

The situation has worsened since the signing of a number of former WWE Superstars by AEW owner Tony Khan. The promotion has focused on putting the spotlight on these established names, which has caused some of the AEW originals to be pushed aside. Here are 5 wrestlers pushed aside since the arrival of ex-WWE talent.

#5. AEW's Joey Janela

Joey Janela was one of the first men to sign for AEW and showed some serious promise against established stars Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. However, it seems like other wrestlers have surpassed him since their arrival.

Janela was barely featured on Dynamite last year and the last significant feud he had was with former tag team partner Sonny Kiss. Janela has revealed that his initial 3-year contract with the promotion ends in May 2022. Unless the Badboy steps it up in a big way, his time with the company might end on a whimper.

