5 best promo-cutters in AEW today

AEW has one of the best in-ring products in the entire industry. Not only do their wrestlers deliver in the ring, but they can also weave magic on the mic. Given the creative freedom that's allowed for the performers in the company, several wrestlers have excelled on the stick.

It is evident that Tony Khan and his team have paid attention to well-crafted promos to hype up AEW's impactful matches. Compelling promos can help sell matches and pay-per-views.

Legends such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock and Stone Cold were able to talk people into buying tickets and fill up arenas on the strength of their words alone. Here are five AEW stars who carry the torch today and are the best in the game when it comes to mic work.

#5. AEW star Bryan Danielson has found his voice as a villain

Bryan Danielson is clearly one of the best in-ring technicians in wrestling today. He had a strong connection with the audience when he was the underdog babyface in WWE.

However, since joining All Elite Wrestling, The American Dragon has elevated his game even more as an arrogant heel character who knows his own greatness. His mic work is smarmy and overbearing but always rings true, which makes him a compelling villain.

He had an awesome series of matches with Hangman Page for the World Championship which put over the babyface thanks to barbed comments Danielson made to the Cowboy.

It seems like his next opponent is Jon Moxley, who he hopes to strike an alliance with. Despite being the bad guy, his pitch on why the two stars should join forces is so convincing that the audience is wholly supportive of the idea. The credit solely goes to Danielson's ability on the mic.

#4. Eddie Kingston delivers one of the most passionate promos in AEW

Eddie Kingston might not have a lot of wins in AEW, but he more than makes up for it with his exceptional promo skills. His character has enabled him a lot of freedom in his career to feud with anyone. He appears to have utilized that freedom very effectively.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell praised Kingston and compared his current character to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"The crowd was evenly split which is what you get for babyface vs babyface. I think it actually helped Kingston more than it helped Danielson. It helped him more because now he's getting a character, like Stone Cold he could do anything now, he could do anything he wants to do because he's about half nuts. He won't try to be a good guy," said Dutch Mantell.

Eddie Kingston is always praised for presenting a formidable opponent to any babyface he encounters. His match at Full Gear against CM Punk was preceded by one of the best promos of the Mad King's AEW run.

Kingston continues to be one of the best talkers in the industry, judging from his recent performance in a segment against Chris Jericho on Dynamite. His raw passion and authentic style makes him stand out from other talkers.

Kingston is an everyman's wrestler, which makes him relatable to the All Elite Wrestling audience.

#3. Former AEW Champion Jon Moxley brings intensity and aggression in his promos

Jon Moxley's skills as a speaker are so good that he is capable of swaying the audience with just words. Combine that with his wrestling talent, he has everything to mark himself as one of the best performers in AEW right now.

Jon Moxley's verbal battle with Eddie Kingston back in 2020 before their match at Full Gear was highly personal and filled with real-life storytelling. His promo upon his return from rehab also showed that is able to cut an emotional and inspiring speech.

Moxley is a skilled orator. Whether he is selling an upcoming PPV or threatening violence on his opponents, rest assured the fans will be hanging on to his every word.

#2. CM Punk proves that on the microphone, he is the best in the world in AEW

CM Punk's status as a legendary wrestler is hardly a matter of argument. His talent with the mic has made him one of the most captivating performers in the business. Whether 'The Best in the World' plays the role of a babyface or heel, his words have never failed to capture the wrestling community's full attention.

Ever since his debut in AEW, CM Punk has stood out on the roster. His reputation on the mic does full justice to his nickname, 'The Voice of the Voiceless.' From verbal battles with Eddie Kingston to MJF, he continues to prove why he is untouchable on the mic.

CM Punk's immense skill as a performer has garnered wide acclaim. The Straight Edge star has firmly established himself as one of the best mic men in the history of wrestling.

#1. MJF is one of the best on the mic despite his young age

MJF took AEW's audience by storm with his fierce words and intense dedication to his heel role. At a very young age, he proved himself capable enough to compete against the likes of Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

MJF has dedicated all his public appearances to staying in character with his arrogant, villainous personality. Such dedication to character, combined with his masterful speaking talent, makes him one of the best promo-delivering AEW stars.

While he has a litany of amazing promos in All Elite Wrestling thus far, his latest one on Dynamite might be the best one yet. MJF tearfully opened up about his hero CM Punk and how professional wrestling was all he wanted to do.

The Salt of the Earth revealed to the audience how heartbroken he was when Punk walked out on wrestling and fans like him.

He promised that he would never give up on his fans like Punk did. In one promo, MJF seemed like the biggest babyface in the company. It's amazing how he was able to change the audience's perception in one segment. It goes to show the greatness of MJF on the mic.

