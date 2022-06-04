5 Big Takeaways from AEW Rampage (June 3, 2022)

The latest episode of AEW Rampage capped off an amazing and historic week for Tony Khan and his promotion. But it wasn't without some dark clouds emerging overhead.

Following Double or Nothing, AEW followed up with one of the most explosive Dynamites in company history. They're clearly on a roll right now, but they suffered a major setback this week, as we learned on Rampage.

AEW is in the process of lining up what promises to be a historic card on June 26th when they welcome some visitors from New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

So far, the only match that was officially locked in for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door was Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. CM Punk. Unfortunately, we found out this week that the match is quite possibly off due to The Second City Saint needing surgery. (see below for more details.)

The next few weeks will be pivotal for the promotion. Having said that, let's delve into a few things that really stood out about the latest edition of AEW Rampage.

#5. The Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks are still two of the most electric and exciting teams in professional wrestling today

Story continues below ad

While both of these duos have traveled the world and fought off the competition for years, they're still a lot of fun to watch. Despite years of high-risk maneuvers and a few injuries here and there, none of the four men have slowed down a bit.

Their match-up this week was no different. Their high octane style meshed so well, with The Bucks eventually getting the victory. These two teams exemplify why All Elite Wrestling has the deepest tag team division in the entire industry right now.

#4. Athena has a really cool ring jacket

The AEW newcomer made her in-ring debut, defeating Kiera Hogan. It's pretty clear that she has her sights set on Jade Cargill and the TBS Championship.

While The Fallen Goddess definitely looked impressive in the squared circle, one side note is that the jacket she wore during her entrance had a pair of wings sticking out of the back. When she turned it towards the camera, they closed.

Story continues below ad

It was visually impressive, very unique, and an interesting way for Athena to catch the audience's eye.

#3. The main event between AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and Dante Martin was basically over before the bell rang

Sky is in the midst of a steady push right now, as All Elite Wrestling is giving him another go with the promotion's secondary title. His teased babyface turn was dashed when he attacked former partner Frankie Kazarian. He's progressing along in his storyline as part of the American Top Team. So there was no way he was going to lose this main event match.

Story continues below ad

With all due respect to Dante Martin, he has a lot of potential that he hasn't fulfilled just yet. That doesn't mean he won't, as the youngster has displayed several flashes of brilliance in the past.

However, this wasn't his week or his night, as Scorpio's current storyline just couldn't allow for it.

#2. CM Punk announced that he's stepping away for a while to get surgery

Story continues below ad

After finally ending his chase for the title this past Sunday, the newly-crowned champion only got to hold the gold for a few days. Punk is apparently suffering from multiple injuries, but the most serious appears to be his ankle, which will require surgery.

There had been a lot of speculation on social media prior to tonight's show, and Punk even left a semi-cryptic message on Twitter about the situation

player/coach @CMPunk I’ll be on #AEWRampage live tonight with an important announcement in regards to the @aew world championship, and my career. Please tune in at 9pm CST/10pm EST. I’ll be on #AEWRampage live tonight with an important announcement in regards to the @aew world championship, and my career. Please tune in at 9pm CST/10pm EST.

The AEW audience was crestfallen for the most part. They adopted The Best in the World as one of their own and followed his journey to the top from day one.

Story continues below ad

It's understandable that the fan base that wanted Punk in this spot for a long time would feel like they've been cheated. Not by Punk, because they realize this injury was unfortunate. But more by timing and by bad luck, in general.

#1. The future of the AEW championship and who might hold it next is up in the air right now

Obviously, the news broke quickly, and Tony Khan is likely scrambling to figure out what comes next for his promotion. With Forbidden Door only a few weeks away and his most coveted crown now vacant, it will be interesting to see what the AEW President can come up with.

There are definitely a lot of worthy and experienced veterans who can carry the ball for the company. One of them is Jon Moxley, who has already been penciled in for his shot at reclaiming the belt.

Story continues below ad

As AEW announced tonight, Mox will face the winner of a battle royal to decide who holds the interim version of the championship. The interim champion will be crowned at Forbidden Door.

In many ways, Punk's injury is a tragedy. But as demoralizing as this moment may be, how Khan handles it from here will be interesting to see. For the sake of the fans, let's hope he makes the right move.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far