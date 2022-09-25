5 Biggest losses of Jon Moxley's AEW career so far

Jon Moxley is one of AEW's most prominent stars and has been integral to the promotion's main event scene since his debut. He further cemented his status as a top draw after capturing the world title for the third time in his current stint.

AEW President Tony Khan has done a great job at protecting his aura, as Moxley has rarely lost during his tenure. This makes his rare losses feel much more monumental, making the opponents who've defeated him feel like an even bigger deal.

The Purveyor of Violence is a major attraction and should be protected as such. But as we look back at the Blackpool Combat Club founder's run in AEW thus far, here are five of his biggest defeats.

#5. Lance Archer def. Jon Moxley - Texas Death Match, IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest 2021: Night 2

Jon Moxley and Lance Archer share a rivalry that spans across AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Moxley first captured the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship from The Murderhawk Monster in a Texas Death Match at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 14 event in early 2020.

But over a year later, Archer would get his revenge at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest 2021. The second Texas Death match between the two warriors was brutal, to say the least, with both men bleeding during the bout.

In the end, the larger opponent prevailed after delivering a devastating Chokeslam on Moxley through two tables wrapped with barbed wire. It's almost poetic that Archer would reclaim the championship from the man he lost it to in the first place.

On that night, the Texas crowd was pulling for their hometown boy to get the victory, and he didn't disappoint. It was one of those rare occasions where Jon Moxley wasn't the most popular guy in the ring.

#4. Kenny Omega def. Jon Moxley - AEW World Championship, AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming 2020

Kenny Omega is the only person in AEW to have defeated Jon Moxley twice. The first victory took place during the epic main event of the inaugural AEW Dynamite – Winter Is Coming.

The two wrestlers have been bitter rivals since the formation of the company. Moxley attacked Omega at the conclusion of the company's first major pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019, and they have been feuding on and off ever since.

The former WWE Superstar took the first W when he defeated Omega in a Lights Out match at Full Gear 2019. A year later, Jon Moxley was the reigning AEW World Champion defending his crown against The Cleaner heading into Winter Is Coming.

This was the night when Omega turned heel in AEW for the first time after an assist from long-time mentor Don Callis. Shenanigans ensued, and when the dust settled, Moxley would drop the title to the EVP. Omega would go on to dominate the following year, holding the title throughout the majority of 2021.

#3. The Young Bucks def. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley has also regularly competed in tag team matches in AEW, most notably with his best friend, Eddie Kingston. Together, they challenged then-AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing 2021 but came up short.

The Death Rider has since gone on record to name this match as his favorite bout of his AEW career so far. In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Moxley said:

"So The Young Bucks match, I f*cking love that match," said Moxley. "That was like maybe my favorite AEW match. Maybe the most pure joy, no stress, just complete f**kin enjoyment I've ever had in a match ever(...) I love that match, and a big part of it too was I knew like, there's gonna be a f*cking packed house here."

Jon Moxley put on a valiant performance during the contest as it took four consecutive BTE Triggers from The Young Bucks to put the former AEW World Champion away.

#2. Kenny Omega def. Jon Moxley - Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, AEW World Championship, AEW Revolution 2021

Jon Moxley lost to Kenny Omega for the second time during the infamous Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at AEW Revolution 2021 PPV. The barbaric stipulation made for great drama as both were ripped to shreds by the barbed wire that was coiled around the ropes and littered around the ring.

It was a violent and gripping affair that had the audience transfixed right to the end. Unfortunately, the match will forever be remembered for the hilarious post-match "explosion."

As the timer counted down, Moxley was left lying in the middle of the ring as Omega and the rest of The Elite escaped from ringside. Eddie Kingston would come to his friend's rescue and lay over his fallen body in a bid to protect Moxley. However, the promised explosion turned out to be merely a shower of sparklers that brought the bout to an anti-climatic end.

#1. CM Punk def. Jon Moxley - Undisputed AEW World Championship, All Out 2022

CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley was a rivalry that dominated AEW throughout the summer. The Straightedge Superstar had to take time away from the ring to nurse a legitimate injury, which opened the doors for his rival to become Interim AEW World Champion.

He was a great fighting champion during this period as he defeated all comers and put on awesome matches. However, the Chicago star would eventually make his return and issue a challenge to unify the titles once and for all. In an unexpected result, Moxley defeated Punk in a squash match to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.

However, the reign proved short-lived as he would drop the title to Punk again just a few weeks later at AEW All Out 2022. Given the backstage drama and brawl that ensued afterward, this felt like a bad decision in retrospect.

Moxley should have retained the title on the night. He would eventually win it once more after The Second City Saint was forced to vacate the title. But given the circumstances, the loss feels like it could derail his career, especially if the plan is for the champion to drop his title once again to MJF in the future.

