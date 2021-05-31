AEW Double or Nothing 2021: 5 Biggest news stories - WWE legend is "All Elite", popular team mock The Shield  

This year's AEW Double or Nothing event will go down as a significant pro wrestling pay-per-view in history. The presence of a full-capacity crowd at Daily's Place added a lot of momentum to the show, with fans in attendance being consistently energetic from start to finish.

Just like the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite before Double or Nothing, the live crowd's exhilarating presence put a band-aid over the weaker aspects of Sunday's pay-per-view.

As AEW stars embark on another lengthy journey towards their next major pay-per-view (All Out - September 5), let us know your thoughts regarding Double or Nothing in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from AEW Double or Nothing (May 30, 2021).

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has jumped over to AEW

One particular moment from Double or Nothing that surprised fans in attendance was Tony Schiavone's announcement related to AEW's new show, Rampage.

"The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry was announced as an analyst for the said show, which will begin August 13th at 10 pm on TNT. Henry briefly appeared at Double or Nothing, waving to the crowd before Schiavone revealed that fans should check out the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite to hear the legendary star speak.

Tony Khan spoke highly of Mark Henry's AEW signing in the post-show media scrum, as the latter is expected to be a great influence both on and off the screen.

Additionally, another former WWE Superstar made his AEW debut at Sunday's pay-per-view. Lio Rush, currently signed to NJPW, entered as the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale.

While Rush didn't win the entire contest, he had a great presence in the Battle Royale. Fans and critics are now looking forward to what he can offer in Tony Khan's promotion.

