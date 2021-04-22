AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Jon Moxley smashes trailer, new top women's contender revealed (April 21, 2021)

From The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle's separate promos to a TNT Championship main event, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

Tony Khan has figured out a successful formula for AEW Dynamite, which ensures that, for the most part, viewers will be entertained throughout the course of two hours. This week's show stuck with AEW's action-packed formula.

The tag team division took a backseat, though, as the episode only featured singles matches this week. This led to a sense of repetitiveness, but it didn't spoil the overall proceedings to a huge extent.

How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (April 21, 2021).

#5 Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston crashed into The Elite's trailer on AEW Dynamite

This week, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) and Don Callis entered their private trailer to showboat in front of AEW fans.

Kenny Omega and Rich Swann's title vs. title match at IMPACT Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view was mentioned by Callis. But no major developments regarding this match took place on AEW Dynamite, even though the Rebellion event will go down on Sunday.

Advertisement

When Matt Jackson dared Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston to come and find them, the duo actually showed up in a pick-up truck.

Moxley was behind the wheel and he crashed right into the trailer. The former AEW World Champion also smashed the trailer with a pipe. But when he climbed aboard the trailer with Kingston, The Elite's members were not present inside.

“You sc**w with Moxley, you’re asking for trouble,” said Jim Ross.

As a whole, this was a fun little segment to balance out the in-ring action from the episode. Although The Young Bucks will face Matt and Mike Sydal in a title eliminator match next week, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston seem to be their main rivals at the moment.

1 / 5 NEXT