AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Tribute to Brodie Lee, Sting's next match teased? (April 28, 2021)

This week's AEW Dynamite proceeded at an enjoyable pace. The balance between matches and promos seemed pretty efficient, as viewers witnessed a newsworthy show from start to finish.

No professional wrestling show is perfect, but this week's episode had something for every type of fan. Most importantly, the people in charge did a good job of building the hype for the upcoming Blood and Guts special episode.

Here are the five biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (April 28, 2021).

#5 Sting and Darby Allin got ambushed by a relatively new duo at the end of AEW Dynamite

There is no one who throws caution to the wind more than @DarbyAllin #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/EoYMQCIwPn — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 29, 2021

The main event of this week's AEW Dynamite featured a TNT Championship contest between Darby Allin (w/ Sting) and The Dark Order's 10 (Preston Vance). The late, great Brodie Lee's history with the TNT title was a significant plot thread when it came to The Dark Order's involvement in this bout.

10 wasn't the first star from the faction who wanted to honor Lee's legacy by attempting to bring the title home. But he certainly wanted to be the first one to succeed in this department.

Although 10 and Allin put on a back-and-forth contest, the latter successfully retained his title with a clever finish. The AEW TNT Championship may be held by a Dark Order member in the future, but now is Allin's time to shine.

After the match, both men acknowledged each other's efforts as Allin sported 10's "Brodie Lee" armband. But when Sting and Allin weren't surrounded by The Dark Order, they got interrupted by Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

Page assaulted the TNT Champion, while Sky focused his attack on Sting. Lance Archer and 10 eventually entered the scene to stop the ambush, but the damage was already done.

The madness never ends #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/63AZwCptBR — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 29, 2021

Sting hasn't had a major feud since his storyline with Team Taz.

But after the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, it seems very likely that Sting will wrestle Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky in a tag team contest. Alternatively, he could face either one of them in a singles match.

