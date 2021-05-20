AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Sting's next match revealed, 20-year-old star to fight Miro (May 19, 2021)

With AEW Double or Nothing slated to take place at the end of the month, this week's AEW Dynamite led to some significant developments for the upcoming pay-per-view.

In the last two weeks, AEW has consistently delivered newsworthy shows. However, the promotion took a step down in that regard this time around. Still, their latest episode was enjoyable in parts, albeit not without its faults.

Here are the five biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (May 19, 2021).

#5 Sting and Darby Allin earned some retribution against their current rivals in AEW

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page have kickstarted a feud with Sting and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite. Allin's TNT Championship reign came to an end last week, and as a result, he was fully focused on feuding with Sky and Page this time around.

Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky addressed Sting and Darby Allin on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. Soon, the latter duo interrupted this segment. Unfortunately for Sky and Page, Sting and Allin made them retreat during their brawl.

The Dark Order entered the frame and blocked the heel team's exit strategy, but Sky and Page finally found a way to flee the scene.

During the same episode, AEW announced that Sting and Darby Allin would face Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page at Double or Nothing on May 30.

This will be the end for one legend, and the beginning of two more! pic.twitter.com/eK2OrSW20i — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) May 20, 2021

Sting last fought in a cinematic match two months ago. But this time around, the WCW icon will return to in-ring action in front of a live audience.

While this development seemed predictable, thanks to Darby Allin's TNT title loss, the tag team match at Double or Nothing is expected to be an entertaining clash.

