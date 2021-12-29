5 Bold predictions for AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash this week: Sting and Darby Allin makes huge announcement, ex-WWE star confronts Cody Rhodes

The final episode of AEW Dynamite in 2021 will also be the last one on the TNT network. The flagship program will embark on a fresh start on TBS starting January 5th, 2022.

AEW's head honcho made this Wednesday night's episode even more special by bringing in the New Year's Smash event. The show will emanate from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Keeping all the tidbits aside, we'll focus on what the show has in store for us this week. There are several things to look forward to, starting with the most anticipated return of the voice of pro wrestling, Jim Ross.

The match card doesn't look as promising on paper, but we believe Tony Khan might be hiding significant swerves up his sleeves. That said, let's quickly dive into the bold predictions for this week:

#5 AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin stake claim at AAA tag team titles

Derek & Roy @DerekAndRoy Derek: Sting and Darby Allin are still unbeaten as a tag team!



Roy: If they beat FTR, they may get a chance to challenge for the tag team titles! Derek: Sting and Darby Allin are still unbeaten as a tag team!Roy: If they beat FTR, they may get a chance to challenge for the tag team titles! https://t.co/gKOcBR0MUD

What's next for Sting and Darby Allin? The face-painted duo had a dominant run in the tag team division, picking up several notable victories this year.

With an impressive 5-0 winning record, Sting and Allin could stake their claim at FTR's AAA tag team titles on this week's AEW Dynamite. The babyface duo has had FTR's number this year. During the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, Sting and Allin defeated Wheeler and Harwood in a tag team match.

Fast forward to last week, the face-painted stars teamed up with CM Punk to gain the upper hand over MJF and FTR in a three-men match. Yet, despite Sting and Allin having the upper hand over The Pinnacle members, the rivalry could be far from over.

CASH @CashWheelerFTR RainnWilson @rainnwilson Someday I will wrestle Sting. And I will win. You can bet on it. Someday I will wrestle Sting. And I will win. You can bet on it. We could use your help. twitter.com/rainnwilson/st… We could use your help. twitter.com/rainnwilson/st…

Interestingly, Cash Wheeler has also teased coming after Sting again. Keeping that in mind, the company can now book a trilogy between the two teams at the upcoming Battle of the Belts event.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria