Former WWE Superstar seeks help from Hollywood personality to defeat Sting

Cash Wheeler recently took to Twitter to seek help from Hollywood star Rainn Wilson to fight Sting.

A few days ago, Wilson, highly recognized for his fictional portrayal of Dwight Schrute in The Office, vowed to face Sting and even defeat him. While social media is already in a frenzy with Wilson's bold claims, Sting fueled that buzz earlier today when he seemingly accepted the challenge.

In between the amusing exchange of tweets between the actor and wrestler, Cash Wheeler chipped in. The 34-year old star explicitly stated that The Pinnacle could use help from Rainn Wilson to go up against Sting:

"We could use your help."

CASH @CashWheelerFTR RainnWilson @rainnwilson Someday I will wrestle Sting. And I will win. You can bet on it. Someday I will wrestle Sting. And I will win. You can bet on it. We could use your help. twitter.com/rainnwilson/st… We could use your help. twitter.com/rainnwilson/st…

Earlier this week, Sting teamed up with Darby Allin and CM Punk to defeat the trio of MJF and FTR during the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite.

It is unlikely that Wilson will be stepping inside the squared circle anytime soon since he appears to be challenging the WCW Icon in his Dwight Schrute character. However, Wheeler's statement suggests that the FTR is still riding high on revenge from the face-painted stars.

With MJF and CM Punk most likely to resume their feud this Wednesday, it will be interesting to see whether or not Wheeler and Dax confront Sting and Darby Allin.

AEW star Sting recently heaped praise on Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood

AEW star Sting recently spoke highly of fellow stars Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood during an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The WCW Icon believes FTR is modern-day Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.

The 62-year old veteran even called FTR one of the 'best' tag teams in the world:

"FTR, they are a modern-day Arn and Tully. They are as good as it gets. I put them up there with anyone, and they are one of the best tag teams in the world," said Sting. "When you’re in the ring with them, it’s game on. There's no playing around, especially the pace they can go, and I saw that firsthand when we wrestled."

Wheeler and Harwood have had multiple opportunities this year to wrestle against Sting.

The duo first wrestled legendary Icon and his partner, Darby Allin, on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. Although FTR has come up short on both occasions, they've helped make Sting look like a million bucks at this age.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Cash Wheeler's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE veteran had extremely high praise for AEW legend Billy Gunn. Catch it here. Don't miss out.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Rainn Wilson wrestle against Sting? Yes No 3 votes so far