5 Bold predictions for AEW Dynamite this week: Returning star teases to enter Royal Rumble match; ex-WWE star to join Malakai Black's faction?

AEW has generated massive buzz ever since their flagship show moved to the TBS network. Last week, the company ticked all the boxes as they provided a collective display of shocking debuts and returns.

Wrestling fans will have high hopes this Wednesday night when Dynamite emanates from the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. Despite producing a top-notch episode every week, the company's struggle to garner consistent viewership has been looming large.

While Tony Khan has lined up yet another exciting match card this week, will it be enough to move the needle? It is difficult to predict right now, but the company can surely draw more eyeballs if they continue to deliver big surprises every week.

Now, let's quickly get down to bold predictions for Dynamite.

#5 AEW star Cody Rhodes teases entry into WWE men's Royal Rumble match

Current TNT Champion Cody Rhodes will make his much-awaited return to Dynamite this week. As delighted as one would be to see him back on television, wrestling fans are more concerned about his next potential move.

If you're wondering why we would say that, it is because we recently learned that Rhodes has become a free agent and has been working without a contract in AEW for a few weeks now.

Since the news broke, enthusiasts have been speculating whether the 36-year old star would enter the Royal Rumble match this year. WWE caused a stir after opening the so-called 'forbidden' door and announcing IMPACT star Mickie James as one of the entrants in the women's Royal Rumble match.

Regardless of this presumption, Dave Meltzer has quashed the rumor. We all know how much AEW and Cody Rhodes love to take shots at Vince McMahon's promotion.

Imagine Cody coming out this week to talk about his free-agent status and fueling rumors of his potential appearance at the Royal Rumble. The said segment will spark a lot of noise on social media, which would be a ratings ploy move from AEW.

