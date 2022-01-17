Rumor killer on Jon Moxley and AEW's involvement at the WWE Royal Rumble

There has been speculation that Jon Moxley and several other AEW wrestlers, such as MJF and Chris Jericho, could show up at this year's Royal Rumble. This comes after it was reported that WWE is planning a "forbidden door" entrant for the men's Rumble match.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline put the rumors to bed, clarifying there will be no AEW involvement at the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event. While WWE has reportedly been in talks with AEW, the discussions were about biographies of its former stars that are currently in Tony Khan's promotion.

WWE did open the forbidden door by adding current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James to the Women's Royal Rumble. James has competed in three women's Rumble matches since the inaugural bout in 2018.

Jon Moxley had a successful WWE career before joining AEW

Jon Moxley departed from WWE in 2019 after his contract expired. He made his official main roster debut in 2012 alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as part of The Shield.

Like Rollins and Reigns, Moxley became a major star and a former WWE champ. His last televised match was on the March 25, 2019, episode of RAW, where he lost a Last Man Standing Match to Drew McIntyre.

He soon joined AEW and has competed in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he held the IWGP United States Championship. Moxley is the second person to hold the AEW Championship after Chris Jericho.

Also Read Article Continues below

He took a break from wrestling in November 2021 and is scheduled to return at The WRLD on GCW event on January 23. He's set to defend his GCW World Championship against Homicide.

Edited by Abhinav Singh