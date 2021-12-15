5 Bold predictions for AEW Winter is Coming: Bray Wyatt debuts to confront ex-WWE star, CM Punk interferes, two-time champion betrays a veteran

There's a massive buzz surrounding AEW's upcoming Dynamite special - Winter is Coming - which will emanate from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will be the second edition of the snow-based theme event.

Wrestling fans have fond memories from last year's event, which saw Sting make a stunning return to TNT for the first time since 2001. The WCW Icon shared an intense staredown with wrestlers of different generations, starting with Arn Anderson, Dusty Rhodes, Cody Rhodes, and Darby Allin.

Beyond this segment, we also witnessed Kenny Omega emerge as the new AEW World Champion after defeating Jon Moxley. A lot has changed on AEW programming since then. Tony Khan has bolstered the roster by bringing in some of the biggest stars like Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and CM Punk.

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy One year ago today:



AEW presented winter is coming. At this show, Sting made his iconic debut and Kenny Omega won the AEW world title One year ago today:AEW presented winter is coming. At this show, Sting made his iconic debut and Kenny Omega won the AEW world title https://t.co/HiBZeKYO7F

With momentum on their side, fans can expect an eventful 'Winter is Coming' episode of AEW Dynamite on December 15th. The company has already lined up a pay-per-view-worthy match card; that includes a blockbuster match between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship as the show's headliner.

Tony Khan can pull off several unforgettable swerves and surprises on the episode to grab the headlines. Now, without further ado, let's quickly dive into bold predictions for this year's Winter is Coming episode.

#5 Bray Wyatt confronts Malakai Black on his AEW debut

SHAWN #LAKnightForMainRoster @wrestlingsdeity One day we’ll get a Malakai Black vs Bray Wyatt feud and i will rejoice... remember this tweet 🙏 One day we’ll get a Malakai Black vs Bray Wyatt feud and i will rejoice... remember this tweet 🙏 https://t.co/QStTZM4TMR

Will Bray Wyatt finally find a new wrestling home in AEW? Fans have been wondering about this question since the former WWE Champion became a free agent about a month ago.

Though the 34-year old star appears to have ventured into Hollywood, he still has a lot to offer in pro wrestling. Previous reports from Dave Meltzer even suggested that plans were in place for Wyatt to show up at AEW, but the idea fell through, citing reasons still unknown.

While no explicit signs are swirling that may suggest that Bray Wyatt will be heading over to AEW, Tony Khan has brought in top-notch names in 2021. What better way to end the year on a high note than by bringing in someone like Bray Wyatt?

Imagine if the company pits the former in a buzzworthy face-off against someone like Malakai Black.

Yes, the latter appears to be kickstarting a feud with Brian Pillman Jr. and Julia Hart. But what if Wyatt debuts to aid the babyface faction? The AEW universe would go berserk to witness two sadistic personas in the same ring.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell