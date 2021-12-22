5 Bold predictions for the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite and Rampage this week: Two massive debuts; ex-WWE star turns heel

As the year 2021 is drawing to an end, wrestling fans have been wondering what big surprises AEW is hiding up its sleeves.

Tony Khan has already lined up a stacked edition for Christmas Eve this week with a special Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite and Rampage. One notable question still seems to be popping up in everybody's mind: will Mr. Khan bring in another big name to end the year on a massive note?

With the free-agent list continuing to expand thanks to WWE's recent releases, a stunning arrival could be on the cards. While keeping speculation aside, the company announced a pay-per-view-worthy match card for both Dynamite and Rampage.

It's worth noting that Rampage will air on Christmas day on Saturday night instead of its usual slot. From first-time-ever dream bouts to high-stakes contests, the AEW universe will be at bated breath during these episodes. With so much to discuss on the table, let's quickly dive into bold predictions:

#5 Malakai Black introduces Brody King on AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black will be in singles action this Wednesday night as he locks horns with Griff Garrison of the Varsity Blondes. There hasn't been any rich history between the two except that the former NXT Champion spat black mist into Julia Hart's eyes a few weeks ago.

In all likelihood, it could be nothing short of a squash match given Garrison's underdog status. The aftermath of the bout could steal the spotlight away from it.

Malakai Black may introduce Brody King as the first addition to his House of Black faction. The 36-year old star teased the appearance of his tag team partner during a vignette last week.

Black whispered, "You're so much more than a King" to an unknown identity during that video package. Not only that, Bryan Alvarez reported that Brody King would at least be making appearances for AEW even if he's not signed with the company yet.

With all the signs pointing towards his imminent arrival, wrestling fans will go berserk if Tony Khan pulls off this swerve on Wednesday night.

