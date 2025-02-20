5 Bryan Danielson feuds we need to see upon AEW return

Bryan Danielson is undoubtedly one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He made his AEW debut in 2021 and eventually became the World Champion. He was involved in some of the best matches in the company’s history and Tony Khan evidently values his contributions.

The American Dragon’s final match took place at WrestleDream 2024. He locked horns with former friend/stablemate Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title and got defeated in humiliating fashion. Fans are aware that he has retired from full-time in-ring competition. However, he has not completely hanged his boots. He will be back, but it's hard to say when.

Nevertheless, when he comes back to AEW, Tony Khan needs to book him in main event feuds. The American Dreagon's final run deserves to be iconic.

Here are five Bryan Danielson feuds we need to see upon his AEW return:

#5. Former WWE Speed Champion Ricochet

Ricochet joined All Elite Wrestling in 2024 and is now one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. His new heel character has been a hit among fans and The One and Only gets thunderous reactions every time he makes his way to the ring. The first-ever WWE Speed Champion is currently in a rivalry with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and his manager Prince Nana.

When The American Dragon returns, Tony Khan must book him in a feud with The Human Highlight reel. The two men possess astonishing in-ring skills and their matches will certainly make for must-watch TV.

#4. The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion with Shelton Benjamin. The duo are members of The Hurt Syndicate, whose manager is former WWE United States Champion MVP. The All Mighty has won numerous titles throughout his career and fans consider him to be one of the toughest men in all of pro wrestling.

Tony Khan is aware of Lashley's star power and knows that he can have a captivating rivalry with Bryan Danielson. When the latter returns, Khan should waste no time in making them lock horns.

#3 & #2. Top AEW stars Cope and Will Ospreay

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland has become one of AEW's biggest stars in a short period. He has locked horns with Bryan Danielson before. However, they have never come face-to-face in All Elite Wrestling. Before The American Dragon hangs his boots, he must have a program with The Rated-R Superstar. The two legends deserve to lock horns one final time.

Upon his return, Bryan should also have a rivalry with Will Ospreay. Two men created magic when they battled at Dynasty 2024. Hence, fans would certainly love to see Danielson vs. Ospreay part 2.

#1. Bryan Danielson must get even with his former stablemate Jon Moxley

Bryan Danielson has certainly not forgotten Jon Moxley's betrayal from last year. The two men's careers are intertwined. Both are exceptions in-ring workers and have accomplished a lot throughout their lives.

When The American Dragon returns, his aim should be vengeance. Tony Khan must book their match in a major PPV and give All Elite Wrestling fans a show to remember.

