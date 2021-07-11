5 contenders for a potential AEW Trios Championship

AEW has a deep roster and almost everyone is part of a faction. While there are plenty who do not like that, being in a faction ensures almost everyone is involved in a story instead of being directionless.

AEW has perfected the 6-man tag team match, consistently producing matches between different combinations of wrestlers, most recently the match between FTR and Wardlow and Proud-n-Powerful and Jake Hager at AEW Road Rager.

Because of the number of factions, it's quite plausible for AEW to introduce an AEW Trios Championship. Although there have been rumors, there's no certainty of them being introduced.

I'm a proponent of a trios title in AEW. https://t.co/SJxr8cnDo1 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 11, 2020

Nevertheless, it will be a unique and fascinating introduction to the AEW roster. Moreover, there are plenty of superstars who can be classed as top stars yet haven't won a title. With just 3 titles on the roster, the AEW World Championship, the TNT Championship and the AEW Tag Team CHampionship, title opportunities are hard to come by.

There are plenty of worthy candidates should the title be introduced. Before we list the top 5 candidates, here are three honorable mentions:

The Dark Order: Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver

The Nightmare Factory: QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto

Hardy Family Office: Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen

Let's now look at the top 5 contenders.

#5. AEW trio: Best Friends

The Best Friends

Best Friends have been an entertaining part of AEW programming. Orange Cassidy has risen to become a main event-level star after a series of matches against the likes of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Pac. His nonhalant style of wrestling and ability to deliver when called upon has endeared him to AEW fans.

Trent and Chuck Taylor have been an underrated workhorse pairing, consistently delivering high quality matches. Their Parking Lot Brawl against Santana and Ortiz was a brilliant bout, even earning a rare 5-star rating from Dave Meltzer. Together with Kris Statlander, they've become a popular team and the trio would definitely contend for the Trios title.

