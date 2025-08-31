5 current AEW stars who have appeared as extras in WWE

AEW is home to some of the most talented and famous wrestlers in the world. However, before the Jacksonville-based promotion came into existence, its rival, WWE, was the only major platform for these stars to showcase their skills, and many of them had to settle for appearing as extras in the Stamford-based company to get some TV time.As extras, these stars played various roles such as backstage employees, jobbers, bodyguards, or simply appearing as fans. In this listicle, we take a look at five current AEW stars who worked as extras in WWE before making it big in Tony Khan's promotion.#5 AEW star MJFMJF is, without a doubt, one of the most prominent stars in AEW. After spending some time developing his skills in Major League Wrestling, The Salt of the Earth signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and quickly established himself as a bankable star. As of today, Friedman is a bona fide main eventer in the Jacksonville-based promotion and holds a contract that allows him an opportunity at the AEW World Championship.However, MJF is no stranger to humble beginnings. In 2015, The Wolf of Wrestling tried out for WWE's Tough Enough contest. A year later, he appeared as an onscreen security guard during Samoa Joe's entrance at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn II. Joe famously pushed him in that segment.#4 Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks)Mercedes Mone at WrestleMania 30 (Image credit: WWE.com)Mercedes Mone is one of the top female wrestlers in the world, let alone in AEW. The erstwhile Sasha Banks rose to prominence in WWE first as part of NXT, then on both RAW and SmackDown before leaving the promotion in 2022. The CEO cemented her legacy in pro wrestling after joining All Elite Wrestling.The CEO now headlines pay-per-views, but interestingly, her first big appearance at a PPV was at WrestleMania 30, where Mone, along with WWE stars Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, accompanied Triple H during his grand entrance.#3 Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose)Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was once an extra in WWE. The Purveyor of Violence became a household name in the Stamford-based promotion after signing a deal with them in 2011. Eight years later, the former Dean Ambrose switched to All Elite Wrestling and built a legacy in wrestling.However, five years before officially joining WWE, Moxley appeared as a druid during Undertaker's entrance at the 2006 Royal Rumble. Although he was wearing a black robe, several fans later recognized him.You can see the image here. #2 Kris StatlanderKris Statlander in WWE (Image credit: WWE on YouTube)Kris Statlander is a top star and a former TBS Champion in AEW, having been with the company since its inception in 2019. But before she joined Tony Khan's promotion, the 30-year-old made a one-time appearance in WWE, where she was used as a jobber.In April 2019, Statlander appeared on an episode of SmackDown Live!, where she teamed with Karissa Rivera (known as Elektra Lopez in WWE). The duo, known as &quot;The Brooklyn Belles,&quot; lost a tag bout to the then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.#1 Daniel GarciaDaniel Garcia in WWE (Image credit: WWE.com)Daniel Garcia is a rising star in the world of pro-wrestling. The 26-year-old, a former TNT champion in All Elite Wrestling, has established himself as a prominent face on its weekly programming. However, like everyone else on the list, Garcia has his own connection to WWE.Garcia has made two appearances in the sports entertainment juggernaut, one in 2018 at WWE 205 Live, where he jobbed to Drew Gulak, wrestling under the name Danny Garcia, and another on NXT in 2021.