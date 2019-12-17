The Purveyor of Violence: Jon Moxley's triumphant resurrection to Pro Wrestling

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 17 Dec 2019, 19:02 IST SHARE

Jon Moxley moments after making his historic debut at AEW: Double or Nothing

At the beginning of 2019, who would've thought that Jon Moxley AKA Dean Ambrose would end the year at an all-time high and, going into the New Year, would be considered as one of the hottest superstars' in the Pro Wrestling business? I certainly didn't and I'm certain that a majority of his fanbase also wasn't confident about 'the resurrection of Jon Moxley'.

The summer of 2018 marked the highly-awaited return of Dean Ambrose to WWE, as the former WWE Champion came to the aid of his former Shield brethren Seth Rollins and having made his return with a brand new look, the WWE Universe was certainly invested in what the company had in store for 'The Lunatic Fringe'. With fans hoping for a heel turn from Ambrose, things didn't quite work-out as everyone was hoping it would and post-WrestleMania 35, 'The Lunatic Fringe' was long-gone from WWE for the greater good.

So where exactly did it all go wrong for Ambrose?

October 23, 2018, marked a historic day in WWE as then-Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his shocking leukemia revelation on live TV and a heel turn on the same night for 'The Lunatic Fringe' marked the beginning of the downfall for the latter and instead of being treated to a merciless heel, what we had on TV was a man who claimed that the fans were diseased and also took inoculations on camera, as well.

In January, reports finally emerged that Ambrose was ready to leave WWE once and for all, as there were no signs of improvement made to his on-screen character or the storylines that he was given on WWE TV. This certainly generated frustration within the former Shield member, as he was set to leave all of it behind him and focus on a fresh, brand new start after spending almost a decade in WWE.

And the change finally came on 1 May, 2019 when Dean Ambrose turned the entire wrestling world upside down with a short 1-minute clip that was posted on Twitter. Directed by Sick Nick Mondo, the clip featured a man breaking out of prison (touché), chased by dogs with blood dripping from his barb-wire wrapped arms. The video could only suggest one thing and that was the return of maniac known as Jon Moxley!

With the Dean Ambrose character gone for good, Jon Moxley once again broke the internet when he made his unannounced debut for All Elite Wrestling at their Double or Nothing pay-per-view, attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega to close-out AEW's first-ever PPV. Initially billed as a "paradigm shift", Moxley once again took to social media and posted another 1-minute clip on Twitter, only this time, this was the exact same vignette that has been aired by New Japan Pro Wrestling in order to hype a certain man going by the alias of 'The Death Rider'. The IWC was left stunned by Moxley's antics once again.

Advertisement

Eventually revealed as Jon Moxley, 'The Death Rider' headed over to the Land of the Rising Sun on the 5th of June and in his first-match for NJPW, Mox won the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship from Juice Robinson. On the other hand, his journey with AEW also took off to a classic start, as Mox defeated Joey Janela in a brutal Unsanctioned Match to get-off to a solid start.

As 2019 gradually progressed, Mox kept headling the news and various wrestling shows all around the globe. So much so, not only did he enter his first G1 Climax Tournament but also saw himself get booked in a dream match against Josh Barnett, however, due to a staph infection, the match had to be called off. But, upon his return, Mox didn't waste much time in getting back into the action, as he and Kenny Omega finally wrestled each other on a big stage, in a Non-Sanctioned Match that received quite the reception from critics all around the Pro Wrestling world.

It can be said without a shadow of a doubt that Moxley is currently at the very top of his game and as we close out of a memorable 2019, it is safe to say that the former WWE Champion has once again found his rhythm, thanks to AEW and NJPW.

As we get set for another massive year for Pro Wrestling, Mox could very well kick-start 2020 with gold all around himself, as he seems next in line for a shot at Chris Jericho's AEW World Championship and come January 4, Mox will challenge for Lance Archer's IWGP US Championship at the Tokyo Dome in a Texas Deathmatch. Well, if you do hope to keep track of Pro Wrestling world in 2020, then keep an eye out for the madman, that is, Jon Moxley.