AEW News: Dean Ambrose shows up at Double or Nothing and attacks AEW Star

Moxley has arrived

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley showed up after the main event between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. He then proceeded to assault Kenny Omega.

In case you didn't know..

For weeks, it was rumored whether Dean Ambrose would show up in AEW. Speculation was rampant across the internet. There were rumors that he would not show up at the event as he was filming a movie.

Dean Ambrose recently left the WWE under good circumstances, with the WWE giving him a farewell of sorts. He then appeared on Twitter and released a video showcasing his alter-ego, Jon Moxley. For those unaware, Jon Moxley was his name on the independent scene before he entered WWE.

If there is anything to define Jon Moxley, it's that an unhinged version of Dean Ambrose. He will not relent till his opponent is on the brink of death. So the next wrestler he faces is in for a world of hurt.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned, Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega and will face Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. He proceeded to berate the audience, looking for his 'thank you' that he deserved and that he proved that AEW is Jericho. That's when it happened.

Moxley appeared from the crowd and attacked Chris Jericho and the referee, hitting them both with a Dirty Deeds each. He then attacked Kenny Omega and proceeded to assault him relentlessly. It ended with him hitting Omega with a Dirty Deeds on the Casino Chips before dumping him from the top. This is a dream match that the fans have been looking forward to for a while.

To be clear, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that Jon Moxley has signed with AEW.

What's next?

Is this a start of something special? A lot of people thought that Jon Moxley was never going to set foot in AEW. But It's actually happened. And its possible his first match will be against Kenny Omega.