5 current AEW stars who are/have been divorced

The world of wrestling is a dynamic place, and massive promotions like WWE and AEW add to the lore. However, what seems glamorous from the outside is often shrouded in heartbreak and sacrifice behind the scenes.

It must be stressed that all the talents contracted with these wrestling companies are subjected to long tours, tough schedules, and constant physical demands. Such a lifestyle often takes a toll on personal relationships. While some stars manage to find lasting love either with fellow wrestlers or people outside the business, others face heartbreak, with marriages falling apart under pressure.

In AEW, several current stars have experienced the highs and lows of marriage and ultimately, divorce. Let’s take a look at five current All Elite Wrestling names who are divorced or have been at some point:

1. AEW star Mercedes Mone separated from her husband in 2024

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), despite her loud-mouthed nature on social media, has always kept her personal life private for the most part. In 2016, she got married to Sarath Ton, a former wrestler and WWE costume designer. However, fans were unaware that the couple had been separated since late 2020.

The CEO later revealed that they officially filed for divorce in July 2024 in a YouTube video, where she even admitted keeping the separation hidden to avoid how her employers at the time, WWE, might react. Despite the divorce, Mercedes reportedly praised Ton for being a supportive force in her life.

Currently, Mone is at the top of her game in AEW. She is the reigning TBS Champion, holds multiple belts from independent promotions, and is set to challenge for the Women's World Title at All In: Texas

2. Adam Copeland

Cope's (fka Edge) personal life is well documented. The legendary wrestler was first married to Alannah Morley, sister of Val Venis, but they divorced in 2004. His second marriage to Lisa Ortiz also ended in divorce just a year later, reportedly influenced by his affair with fellow WWE wrestler Lita.

Expand Tweet

The Rated R superstar then found love with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, whom he married in 2016. The couple has two daughters.

Currently, Cope is absent from weekly programming but remains a prominent name in Tony Khan's promotion, where he is a two-time TNT Champion.

3. Christian Cage

Christian Cage was married to German model Denise Hartmann. They tied the knot in 2001 after meeting on a WWE tour, but their marriage ended after 19 years in 2020. The reasons for their divorce were kept private, and Cage has largely been silent on the matter.

Meanwhile, Cage’s career trajectory in AEW has been remarkable. Currently leading the Patriarchy faction, The Patriarch is a former TNT Champion and World Trios Champion.

4. Darby Allin

Darby Allin married fellow wrestler Priscilla Kelly (Gigi Dolin) in 2018. However, the couple’s romance lasted less than two years, ending in separation in 2020. According to Gigi, the marriage ended because they rushed into it at a young age and weren’t prepared for the responsibilities that came with it. The two have since remained close friends.

Darby Allin, an AEW original, has been absent from the promotion since January. The Daredevil recently achieved a personal goal by climbing to the summit of Mount Everest and even made the record books performing a skateboard kickflip.

5. Lady Frost

Lady Frost announced her divorce from fellow wrestler Victor Benjamin after nine years of marriage in June 2025. The two had met at a fitness expo and spent much of their wrestling careers as a tag team known as 'Pretty Proper.'

In her statement on X/Twitter, Frost thanked Benjamin for the memories and asked fans to respect their privacy.

Frost is known for her crisp in-ring style and icy persona. She recently competed at Fyter Fest and is a prominent competitor in AEW's sister company, Ring of Honor, and has wrestled some of the top women in the industry.

