AEW and its fans will keep a close watch on their main rival, WWE, as the company deals with the fallout of Vince McMahon's return and their impending merger with UFC and Endeavor.

The former chairman made a surprising return to WWE in January 2023 after previously announcing his retirement on Twitter in 2022 amid his ongoing scandal. With the company now sold to Endeavor, Vince will take on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. Fans worry that this could mean he will also resume his previous role as leading creative, which will undo the good work Triple H has done over the last year.

However, several AEW wrestlers might see this as the perfect opportunity to return to WWE, given their past relationship with Vince. Here are five current AEW stars who would welcome Vince's return and join WWE again.

#5. ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

ROH Supercard of Honor PPV

Los Angeles, CA



ROH World TV Championship

Samoa Joe vs Mark Briscoe



1 year after returning to ROH,

World TV Champion This Friday, 3/31ROH Supercard of Honor PPVLos Angeles, CAROH World TV ChampionshipSamoa Joe vs Mark Briscoe1 year after returning to ROH,World TV Champion @SamoaJoe will defend his belt vs @SussexCoChicken , who has never beaten Joe nor won the TV Title in his HOF career. This Friday, 3/31ROH Supercard of Honor PPVLos Angeles, CAROH World TV ChampionshipSamoa Joe vs Mark Briscoe1 year after returning to ROH,World TV Champion @SamoaJoe will defend his belt vs @SussexCoChicken, who has never beaten Joe nor won the TV Title in his HOF career. https://t.co/pQ4p6wHIzv

Samoa Joe has been with All Elite Wrestling for a year, debuting at last year's Supercard of Honor. In that time, he has won the TNT Championship and is currently the ROH Television Champion, last defending the title against Mark Briscoe at this year's edition.

However, it's clear that he is being positioned as a veteran who puts over the company's younger talents, such as Wardlow, Will Hobbs, and Darby Allin.

In WWE, the Samoan Submission Machine had a decent run in NXT before joining the main roster in 2017. Vince McMahon clearly liked the former TNA star as he was inserted into the world title picture and even challenged Brock Lesnar at one point. Sadly, injuries curtailed his career, and he never regained his initial momentum.

With Vince's return, Samoa Joe could be tempted to make one last run in WWE. He would immediately become a legitimate main-event wrestler that could mix it up with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

#4. Former Impact World Champion Christian Cage

Jay 'Christian' Reso @Christian4Peeps 1 yr ago today I took my career back. Man, 2021 was wild, I was involved in 3 PPV main events for 3 different companies & had some special moments. That being said, @AEW is my home for the rest of my career. So what do I want in 2022? The world, Chico, and everything in it. 1 yr ago today I took my career back. Man, 2021 was wild, I was involved in 3 PPV main events for 3 different companies & had some special moments. That being said, @AEW is my home for the rest of my career. So what do I want in 2022? The world, Chico, and everything in it. https://t.co/dKX8SeXrpb

Recent reports have emerged that WWE is interested in bringing back Christian Cage to the company. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter alleged that Edge, Cage's longtime friend and former tag team partner, was eager to reunite with Captain Charisma for one last run before he retires.

Edge and Christian last shared the ring at the 2021 Royal Rumble, where they embraced in a heartfelt moment. However, the event took place in the Thunderdome in front of no fans.

With the Rated-R Superstar hinting that he might be hanging up the boots this year, it would make sense for WWE to bring back Christian Cage for either a nostalgic run at the tag team titles or one last big batch between the reel-life brothers.

#3. AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes

The Natural Dustin Rhodes was featured in a recent WWE-produced documentary on his late father, the American Dream, Dusty Rhodes. This is despite being a prominent member of the AEW roster.

His younger brother Cody Rhodes just main evented WrestleMania 39 with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. While he suffered an agonizing defeat, it's clear that WWE plans to extend the story and prolong Cody's inevitable rise to the top of the mountain.

With Vince returning, perhaps the older Rhodes could be persuaded to return to the sports entertainment giants to be part of the long-running saga as a backup for the American Nightmare in his battle against The Bloodline.

Dustin Rhodes is currently teaming up with Keith Lee on AEW programming as nothing more than a lower-card roster member at this point. There is a bigger story to be told in WWE, and the former Goldust would be remiss not to take advantage of it.

#2. Andrade El Idolo

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



"First of all, I still work for AEW. I want to clarify that, because I am still with AEW. My contract will expire very soon, but I still belong to AEW. I tore my chest, so I am still in… Clarifying his AEW status during a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Andrade said:"First of all, I still work for AEW. I want to clarify that, because I am still with AEW. My contract will expire very soon, but I still belong to AEW. I tore my chest, so I am still in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Clarifying his AEW status during a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Andrade said: "First of all, I still work for AEW. I want to clarify that, because I am still with AEW. My contract will expire very soon, but I still belong to AEW. I tore my chest, so I am still in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IuI2hKvyXa

In November 2022, Andrade El Idolo underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. The last time the Mexican star competed for AEW was in the Casino Ladder match at All Out last year.

During his absence, Andrade still made public appearances, most recently at the WWE Hall of Fame to accompany his wife, Charlotte Flair, and support his former rival, Rey Mysterio, who was inducted that evening.

While appearing at WrestleCon over WrestleMania weekend, he spoke to Lucha Libre Online and told the outlet that he's still with AEW, but his contract is coming up soon.

To be honest, his time in the company has been largely disappointing. He felt like a bigger deal in NXT and even in the main roster to a certain extent. With Rey reforming the LWO with Legado Del Fantasma and Andrade's former manager, Zelina Vega, perhaps he could be tempted to give WWE another chance again with Vince back.

#1. Blackpool Combat Club leader Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson shocked the AEW fanbase when he returned last week only to attack Kenny Omega. Many fans thought he would take an extended leave of absence from the company following his heartbreaking loss to MJF at Revolution.

But it seems like he is back to being a full-fledged heel along with the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club. While this could mean he will be part of major storylines in All Elite Wrestling heading into the summer, Danielson might be swayed to return to WWE with Vince now back in charge.

Mr. McMahon was the one who pulled the trigger on the former Daniel Bryan becoming WWE Champion after he gained popularity through his "Yes! Movement" gimmick. Perhaps the American Dragon could be tempted to return to the company and finish up his career with the sports entertainment giants.

