Photo: Andrade El Idolo spotted with SmackDown star during WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Former WWE Andrade El Idolo was recently seen alongside another SmackDown Superstar at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Before joining AEW in 2021, Andrade was a prominent performer in NXT. He was subsequently added to the main roster after becoming the NXT World Champion. El Idolo went on to have several feuds before being released in 2021.

Throughout most of Andrade's run at the Stamford-based promotion, he had Zelina Vega by his side as his on-screen manager. While the duo split before his release, it looks like the two are still quite good friends in real life. At the recent Hall of Fame ceremony, Zelina and Andrade were spotted together.

The photo was posted on Instagram by Zelina Vega herself, who seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed the occasion.

Top WWE Superstar wants to work with Andrade El Idolo in the future

While Zelina Vega's time as Andrade's manager has ended, Charlotte Flair apparently wants to take up that role somewhere down the line.

In an interview with Daily Mail UK's Alex McCarthy, Flair stated that she would love to work alongside her husband someday, be it as a manager or a mixed tag-team partner.

"One day, I think I will be able to get to switch it up. I'd love to be beside my husband managing him, or mixed tag. I think when the time is right, I will get to switch it up, but I think again having such a serious role and where my career has gone, I don't know if I could change it because I've had such an incredible one."

The Queen also spoke about how she had gained experience through her work in WWE.

"If anything, I wish I knew then what I knew now. I wish I could go back and re-do so many matches and storylines because I have so much depth in knowledge now that I didn't have because I started so late in the game, but now I'll have that down the road when maybe I do get to manage my husband," said Flair.

As of now, Charlotte Flair is signed to WWE and will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes