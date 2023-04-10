"Retiring Edge would be the ultimate heel move" - Fans react to the possiblity of major AEW star jumping ship to WWE

Wrestling fans took to Twitter in elation after reports emerged that WWE was interested in signing AEW's top star Christian Cage.

Dave Meltzer, from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, recently reported that Edge, Cage's longtime friend, was eager to team up with the former world champion before hanging up his boots. The news has ignited much speculation among the wrestling community about what could happen if Christian returns to World Wrestling Entertainment.

The last time Edge and Christian were in the same ring was at the 2021 Royal Rumble, where they embraced in the middle of the ring, creating a moment that will be remembered for ages.

Fans on Twitter had varied reactions to the news, with some wanting Christian Cage to have a final match against Edge, while others were excited about the prospect of the two former tag-team partners teaming up once again.

Check out the reactions below:

72 🏆 dal 1897 @TheEnigma88 @ringsidenews_ Christian and Hardy Boyz to make Edge & Christian vs Hardy Boyz for their last match @ringsidenews_ Christian and Hardy Boyz to make Edge & Christian vs Hardy Boyz for their last match

GO-GO CHUCK @gogochuck @ringsidenews_ He should just stay in AEW ….With HHH in charge yes but with Vince no @ringsidenews_ He should just stay in AEW ….With HHH in charge yes but with Vince no

Jesus @_ElBean_ @ringsidenews_ Would love to see him and Edge go at it one last time as Edge's last match. @ringsidenews_ Would love to see him and Edge go at it one last time as Edge's last match.

TheShadowabides @shadowabides @ringsidenews_ Yes. Edge’s final match this year has to involve Christian somehow. @ringsidenews_ Yes. Edge’s final match this year has to involve Christian somehow.

𝓏𝔢яσ✮ @zugalo333 @ringsidenews_ If he was going to team up with Edge and retire together yes . @ringsidenews_ If he was going to team up with Edge and retire together yes .

WWE's interest in Christian Cage has certainly sparked excitement among wrestling fans. It remains to be seen whether he will make the jump to the Stamford-based promotion or remain with AEW.

WWE legend Bully Ray looks back on Hall of Fame moment with Edge, Christian, and The Hardy Boyz

Bully Ray took to Twitter to reminisce about a moment from the 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony with his Attitude Era peers, which included D-Von Dudley, Edge, Christian, Jeff Hardy, and Matt Hardy.

These six men were pioneers of the ladder and TLC matches, and their matches at WrestleMania 16 and 17 are still fondly remembered by fans. Bully Ray noted that the group had not gotten together since that night.

"5yrs ago today. #WWEHOF. The last time the 6 of us were in the same place at the same time," he wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Bully Ray @bullyray5150



The last time the 6 of us were in the same place at the same time. 5yrs ago today. #WWEHOF The last time the 6 of us were in the same place at the same time. 5yrs ago today. #WWEHOF The last time the 6 of us were in the same place at the same time. https://t.co/sScJYOMXMY

D-Von announced his departure from WWE after working as a producer for several years. Meanwhile, Bully Ray is an active performer signed to IMPACT Wrestling, while Christian, Matt, and Jeff Hardy are signed to AEW.

Would you like to see Christian face Edge in his final match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes