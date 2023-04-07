WWE has reportedly held talks regarding the signing of a top AEW Star 

With WrestleMania 39 now in the rearview mirror, WWE is reportedly open to possibly signing top AEW star Christian Cage, who made a name for himself in his time at World Wrestling Entertainment.

The former World Heavyweight Champion signed for All Elite Wrestling in March 2021, and while many were first uninspired by the signing, Christian proved his doubters wrong by having stellar matches against the likes of Kenny Omega, Jungle Boy, and Adam Cole.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cage's longtime friend Edge is reportedly very keen to team up with Chrisitan in WWE before he retires from the ring for good.

The last time Edge and Christian were in the same ring together came at the 2021 Royal Rumble as the two stars embraced in the middle of the ring, truly creating a memorable moment for the ages.

Oscar winner applauds Edge's recent WWE match

This past weekend at WrestleMania 39, Edge competed inside Hell In A Cell against 'The Demon' Finn Balor, in what was one of the most personal and violent matches on the card.

Following their confrontation, both Finn Balor and The Rated-R Superstar received huge praise from Hollywood actor Russell Crowe on social media.

"Shout out for the efforts of @EdgeRatedR and @FinnBalor inside the Hell in a Cell at #Wrestlemania. All the heart and drama of great pro wrestling. Well done to both and to @WWE @popes_exorcist," tweeted Crowe.

With Edge getting the better of his opponent on the Grandest Stage of Them All last weekend, his rivalry with Finn Balor and The Judgment Day seems to have finally come to an end.

