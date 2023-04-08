Former WWE SmackDown star shares disappointing update regarding Edge, Jeff Hardy and other legends

Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) recently took a walk down memory lane, recalling the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame moment with his Attitude Era peers, D-Von Dudley, Edge, Christian, Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy.

The six men were pioneers of the ladder and TLC matches during the dawn of the new millineum. Even today, their bouts at WrestleMania 16 and 17 are fondly remembered by fans and are often cited in the 'best of' lists, ranked at the top.

The Dudleys left WWE in 2005 after a one-year stint on the SmackDown brand, only to return ten years later in 2015. The Hardy brothers followed in 2017. The latter appeared on stage during Bully Ray and D-Von's induction to the Hall of Fame Class of 2018, while Edge and Christian did the honors.

Bully Ray shared the moment on Twitter, pointing out that none of them have been able to get together ever since:

"5yrs ago today. #WWEHOF. The last time the 6 of us were in the same place at the same time," he wrote.

D-Von Dudley announced his retirement from in-ring competition on May 15, 2020. After Bully Ray's departure from WWE in 2016, D-Von remained with the Stamford-based promotion, taking up a role as a producer. However, on January 19, 2023, he announced via Twitter that he had parted ways with the company.

Meanwhile, Bully Ray is an active performer signed to the National Wrestling Alliance and Impact Wrestling. Christian, Matt and Jeff Hardy have signed to All Elite Wrestling, albeit the latter is currently suspended as he deals with personal struggles.

WWE Hall of Famer provides latest update on retirement from in-ring competition

Edge is the sole man from among the six aforementioned wrestlers who is still signed to WWE as an active performer. However, the Rated-R Superstar has often reiterated that his retirement is nearing.

Prior to his Hell in a Cell match this past week against Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39, Edge provided the latest update on his plans in an interview with the Toronto Sun:

"This June will be 25 years since my television debut, so it feels like it would be kind of cool to do a nice little retirement tour almost," he said. "Not a greatest hits, because I want to go out and go. There is lots up in the air right now, honestly, and I think a lot of it will get answered in and around August and September." [H/T: Toronto Sun]

In the same interview, Edge shared interesting details about the first Spear he executed on Elias at Summerslam 2019, just a few months prior to his in-ring return at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

