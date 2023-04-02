Edge reveals first Spear he delivered to 35-year-old WWE RAW Superstar after eight years was decided on the spot

"You can take a wrestler out of wrestling, but you can't take wrestling out of a wrestler" seems fitting for WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Rated-R Superstar's shocking return to the squared circle at the Royal Rumble three years ago is one of the greatest moments for any fan of the sport.

A few months prior to his in-ring return, however, Edge gave us a glimpse of future events by hitting a Spear on Elias at WWE Summerslam 2019. This happened after years of refraining from getting physical on account of neck injuries he sustained during his first run with the company that forced him to retire.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Edge reflected on his miraculous return and shared interesting trivia about his segment with the guitar-swinging braggadocious heel. As it turns out, the spot was extemporary:

“Elias and I got out there, and thankfully he’s a pro because I just felt froggy, and it was quite interesting to see his eyes when I looked at him,” Edge recalled. “I gave him one of those looks, and my legs started jumping, and you could see it dawning on him like ‘Ohhhh.’ And I did it, I hit him with the Spear. It just felt like that’s what the crowd wanted. I was like, ‘OK, I’ve just got to do this, and whatever happens after this, I had this in Toronto, cool.'" [H/T: Toronto Sun]

*Just Jen* @1JoifulChick And in similar fashion, he drew out Edge at Summerslam 2019. And in similar fashion, he drew out Edge at Summerslam 2019. https://t.co/5yb7FknpDG

Elias dropped a hint following WWE Summerslam at a future revelation regarding his segment with Edge

Elias has always been an entertaining act on WWE TV despite his lack of success as an in-ring competitor. The year 2019 was especially special for The Drifter as he got to be in the ring with WWE legends such as John Cena, The Undertaker, and Edge for promo segments.

Regarding the Spear he took at Summerslam, Elias mentioned back in 2019 during a phone interview with USA Today Network that there is "a whole story" behind it, and someday it will be revealed:

"I was all over the place at SummerSlam, and anytime I can get involved in anything, I’ll make the best of it and do what I can. I was out there doing my performance, and nobody in the world saw that Edge was coming out, myself included. There's a whole story to that that'll come out someday. But what a moment that was, the crowd began to go insane when he came out there. So that was really something to be a part of," Elias said. [H/T: Argus Leader]

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @_kennythoughts



Little did we know it would lead to his shocking return at the 2020 Edge spearing Elias from SummerSlam 2019.Little did we know it would lead to his shocking return at the 2020 #RoyalRumble 2 years ago today! Edge spearing Elias from SummerSlam 2019.Little did we know it would lead to his shocking return at the 2020 #RoyalRumble 2 years ago today! https://t.co/A0foKSRvac

Edge will step inside Hell in a Cell tonight against Finn Balor in what could be The Rated-R Superstar's final WrestleMania match.

