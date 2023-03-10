"He's made some bad decisions" - Former WWE Superstar dismisses the idea of Jeff Hardy as a party animal

Jeff Hardy was the hero of the masses in WWE. He left the Stamford-based promotion at the peak of his career back in 2009, returning eight years later alongside his brother Matt. Unfortunately, he was released by the company in December 2021.

The former WWE Champion was arrested in June 2022 for driving under the influence of alcohol. Despite his pre-trial being postponed multiple times, he managed to escape jail time as his DUI case was closed last month.

Amid a hefty fine and the suspension of Jeff Hardy's driver's license for another 10 years, Ken Anderson has shared his feelings about the fan-favorite superstar. Speaking to WrestlingNews.co, the former Mr. Kennedy asserted that The Charismatic Enigma is no party animal, despite his poor reputation with substance abuse.

“No, nothing could be further from reality. Yes, he has that gene. He can party. But that’s not his existence, he’s a good human being," Anderson began. "[He’s] just an awesome, awesome person. You know, they said Alcoholism and drug addiction, it’s a disease. It’s like going and getting mad at someone because they have cancer. I know that not everyone can wrap their head around that because not everybody has that bug, but when you have it, its always there. He’s made some bad decisions, but overall, he’s a good human being and a great father.” [H/T: Fightful]

Jeff Hardy and Mr. Kennedy were together in WWE circa 2007. The duo competed in one of the most famous Money in the Bank matches at WrestleMania 23, which saw the latter pick up victory at the Show of Shows.

Mr. Kennedy revealed the WWE legend was his hero

Mr. Kennedy had high praise for Jeff Hardy, even endorsing the latter as a source of inspiration for him when he broke onto the scene in WWE. Recalling his first match against The Charismatic Enigma, Kennedy stated:

“He just keeps to himself, he’s a good person, he helps people out. He’s very giving, I mean every match we ever had whether it was the very first time we touched each other on Monday Night Raw… he was like ‘What do you wanna do man?’ He wanted to go out there a put on a performance. He always liked to be innovative and do [stuff that nobody has seen before]. I love Jeff as a performer. They always say never meet your heroes, Jeff was a hero of mine."

The 47-year-old continued, revealing that one of the finishers he frequently used on both the indie circuit and in WWE was lifted from Hardy's Swanton Bomb.

"When I first broke into the business, him and Matt were just getting started doing the Hardy Boyz thing. I remember when Jeff did the Swanton thing, I wanna learn how to do that move. I learned it and that was one of my finishers on the indies and it ended up being one of my finishers in WWE and TNA and we did it against each other sometimes." [H/T: Fightful]

Jeff's brother Matt Hardy has shed some light on the former's mentality since the DUI case. It seems the beloved hero of the masses is heading towards a better place in life.

