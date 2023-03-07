"He's never been this scared before" - WWE veteran opens up about Jeff Hardy after latest DUI case

AEW star Jeff Hardy has been away from the spotlight due to his recent DUI case, and Matt Hardy has now provided an update on his brother.

The former WWE Champion was arrested in June 2022 for driving under the influence of alcohol, which was found to be three times over the limit in the state of Florida.

Hardy had his pre-trial postponed and pushed back multiple times. Still, he was eventually charged with several sentences, including a 38-day prison sentence (which he had already served), a 10-year suspension on his driving license, and community service.

On the most recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy's brother gave fans a positive update on how he was doing.

"He just went into it with a different mentality, he's never been this scared before. I think one of the biggest things you're going to see about Jeff Hardy going forward is how he wants to share this story, and try and help other people now. That's something he's been very adamant in already." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Hardy is currently suspended from AEW due to his previous arrest. Tony Khan has announced via social media that Jeff won't be allowed back into the promotion unless he maintains his sobriety.

Jeff Hardy's last AEW match to date came alongside his brother

Given Jeff Hardy's shortlived AEW run before his arrest, it's easy to forget that he has already produced some memorable moments.

Jeff made it to the semi-finals of the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating Bobby Fish and Darby Allin along the way. He even rekindled The Hardys' legendary feud with The Young Bucks.

The Hardys had their first match against The Young Bucks in over five years at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2022. Matt and Jeff picked up a hard-fought victory at the event.

The match was notable as the former world champion suffered a serious head injury during the bout. Matt even noted that once the contest was over, Jeff had no recollection of being in it.

Do you think Jeff will be back in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

