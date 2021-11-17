5 unexpected directions for MJF after AEW Full Gear: Rivalry with former WWE Champion, First title shot in over a year?

MJF, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The Salt of the Earth. One of the Four Pillars of AEW. He's better than you, and you know it.

MJF is one of the top wrestlers in AEW today, possibly one of the top wrestlers ever. He stands out in promos and has grown his persona and identity. He knows how to get the crowd to hate him, and you probably clicked this because you hate him too.

If anything, his match at AEW Full Gear put his wrestling skills front-and-center. True, cheating to win didn't do him any favors. But MJF knew his actions would upset fans even more. A man of his word, he beat Darby Allin with a headlock-takeover.

Now that he's defeated the last pillar, MJF should move on to his next target. There are still a few other stars that MJF could go up against to get even more heat and showcase his skills.

5. MJF could continue his feud with Darby Allin

The Salt of the Earth's victory was dishonorable. It was also a blow to Darby Allin's ego, who will not take it lying down. He might pursue MJF for a few more weeks before having it settled.

MJF set out to humilate and break Allin, but the daredevil has proven to be resilient and could attack MJF during a promo. Allin is known to take revenge when someone cheats to defeat him, and Friedman just might experience this first-hand.

There are also other avenues to explore in their feud. MJF and Darby Allin have only had one match. In his previous rivalry, MJF faced Jericho numerous times before settling things. He could be challenged to wrestle by Darby's rules to prove himself.

