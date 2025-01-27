5 dream AEW feuds if WWE star Drew McIntyre switched promotions 

Drew McIntyre has been one of the mainstays of WWE in recent years and someone who, at one point, was even considered the face of the company. But what if he ended up jumping ship to AEW?

The Scottish Warrior has been one of those who briefly left the company to reinvent themselves and come back looking like a different man. In his return, he had an impressive run on NXT and the main roster, having multiple world title reigns on his list of accolades.

Drew McIntyre has been open about the other companies in the business, as he recently revealed how he pays attention to AEW, NJPW, TNA, and the indies during his breaks from wrestling. Should he bring his talents to Jacksonville, here are some stars he could feud with within AEW.

Trending

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

#1. 'Hangman' Adam Page and Drew McIntyre let all hell loose

In 2024, the two biggest feuds in the wrestling world were Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk and 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland. Both Drew and Hangman were the heels in this feud and the ones that let out a version of themselves that shocked the world as they did not hold back against their bitter rivals.

Among the two, however, it seems that Page is seemingly dealing with an internal struggle as he has shown flashes of remorse after seeing the aftermath of his actions, unlike Drew, who relishes the pain and suffering he caused. Should these two feud, it would be too unhinged individuals not holding back whatsoever.

However, this may be an eye-opener for Hangman. Seeing how he is faced with someone all too similar to himself, the remorse in his heart may grow stronger, and he may end up being the babyface. This would make for an interesting matchup both in storyline and in the ring.

Expand Tweet

#2. Will Ospreay

Fans may not know it, but Drew has a great history with Will Ospreay in the independent scene in the United Kingdom. They have clashed on multiple occasions, but they haven't crossed paths since making it to the major leagues.

The Aerial Assassin has put on a show in his first full year with the company, having several matches of the year contenders across 2024. Having a chance to share the ring with McIntyre in this day and age may be another one for the history books.

Seeing as Drew McIntyre has been a great heel, he would be a perfect person for Ospreay to feud with. The two would also surely put on a show in the ring, as they could share the ring for the first time in more than eight years.

See clips from one of their bouts on the Indies below.

Expand Tweet

#3. Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega has been one of the faces of AEW since its inception. Apart from being one of its co-founders and EVPs, the Best Bout Machine has proven time and time again why he's one of the best to do it.

Now that he has officially made his return to the ring, it would be a perfect time for a feud with Drew McIntyre should he make his way to AEW. Omega has proven that he can have great feuds as a heel or babyface, and this would be no exception.

Both men have shown that they can have classic-style matches or hard-hitting ones with major stipulations. This would be a great contest proving why they are two of the best stars of this generation, in what would be a treat for the fans.

#4. Swerve Strickland

Seeing the success of Hangman's feud with Swerve and McIntyre's with Punk, it would make sense to mix and match and have the Swerve feud with the former WWE Champion. The two have never crossed paths in the ring, and they would likely put on a great show for the fans.

Swerve Strickland would be the babyface in this case, seeing as he is a fan favorite on the roster. But this has not gotten to his head, as he is still considered one of the most dangerous men in AEW. Similar to his feud with Hangman, this would be a game of who can stoop the lowest to gain the upper hand over the other.

Drew McIntyre is no stranger to situations like this, and this could be a high-intensity feud that could steal the show and get people talking about the promotion. The WWE Superstar has shone in all his rivalries, and putting him with a high-profile name like Swerve is a recipe for success.

Expand Tweet

#5. Running it back with Bobby Lashley and the Hurt Syndicate

Drew McIntyre had two runs as WWE Champion back in 2020, which were ended by Randy Orton and The Miz, respectively. However, after came the reign of the All-Mighty, as Bobby Lashley was the one who dethroned the A-Lister.

Drew tried getting his title back multiple times from Lashley, but despite several incredible matches between them, he always came up short. The Hurt Syndicate has now made its way to AEW and has been picking up where The Hurt Business left off.

Should Drew McIntyre make his way to the company, one thing he could do is try exacting revenge on Lashley and derailing his success with the promotion. This would be payback from a few years back and normal behavior from his petty self. The two could run it back, whether with a title on the line or just them settling the score. Things could end up looking differently once they face off in a new landscape.

As of writing, however, it doesn't look like there are any plans for Drew McIntyre to jump ship. He has cemented himself as a superstar within WWE, and the chances of him leaving are very low at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback