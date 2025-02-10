5 dream matches for Brock Lesnar in AEW if he ever leaves WWE

Brock Lesnar has found immense success in his illustrious pro wrestling career. The Beast Incarnate has won 10 World Championships in WWE. Lesnar is also famously remembered for conquering The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.

Interestingly, WWE is not the only wrestling promotion that The Conqueror has worked for. The former Mr. Money in the Bank was also active in NJPW from 2005-07. The Japanese promotion could not escape the domination of The Beast Incarnate, who managed to capture the prestigious IWGP World Heavyweight Championship during this run.

Currently, Lesnar is away from WWE television due to his name allegedly being mentioned in Janel Grant's recent lawsuit. While a return to WWE seems out of the equation for Brock Lesnar, the star could again take his talents to a different wrestling promotion.

Trending

The Beast Incarnate would certainly be interested in running through the AEW roster. However, it wouldn't be an easy task for the former WWE Universal Champion, as certain stars in the Tony Khan-led company could pose a serious threat to the 47-year-old veteran. In this article, let's look at five dream opponents for Brock Lesnar in AEW if he ever leaves WWE.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

#5. Will Ospreay could push Brock Lesnar to his limits

Over the years, Brock Lesnar has decimated numerous legendary high-flyers. While Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and Ricochet did bring the fight to The Beast, their best efforts were not enough to take down Lesnar.

Things could be a lot different if The Conqueror steps into the ring against Will Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin's incredible moveset gives him an edge over Lesnar's brute strength. Ospreay has many lethal maneuvers in his arsenal that could come in handy against the former King of the Ring.

Aside from being extremely athletic, The Commonwealth Kingpin is known for his ruthlessness. Will Ospreay is a mastermind inside the squared circle, who can cross any limits to annihilate his opponents.

Expand Tweet

The One in 21-1 would not refrain from inflicting severe damage on Will Ospreay. However, Lesnar's brutality might not be enough to defeat the 31-year-old performer, who has endured a great deal of physical pain in the past.

A Lesnar vs. Ospreay contest would certainly be a sight to behold for the fans. It would be intriguing to see if The Aerial Assassin could outsmart the former UFC star, or if Lesnar would continue his reign of dominance against high flyers.

#4. Powerhouse Hobbs could decimate The Beast Incarnate

Brock Lesnar is considered one of the most fearsome wrestlers in WWE history. The 2022 Royal Rumble winner has demolished countless iconic names with his unmatched strength and frightening agility.

Powerhouse Hobbs could prove to be a perfect match for a physical specimen like The Conqueror. Similar to Lesnar, Hobbs also possesses a scary combination of brute force and athleticism.

The Monstar is yet to realize his full potential in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It could be a career-defining opportunity for the former TNT Champion if he ever gets to battle Brock Lesnar in All Elite Wrestling.

The 47-year-old veteran would love to punish The Monstar for attempting to dethrone him as the most intimidating force in the industry. Meanwhile, Powerhouse Hobbs would look to make a name for himself by destroying Paul Heyman's former client.

#3. Hangman Adam Page could be an excellent opponent for Brock Lesnar

If Brock Lesnar ever debuts in All Elite Wrestling, he will likely cross paths with Hangman Adam Page. The Hanger is one of the most loyal soldiers of the Jacksonville-based promotion, who would do everything in his power to protect the company from an invasion.

The Anxious Millenial Cowboy would not appreciate The Beast's attempt to establish his dominance in AEW. While others might refrain from stepping up to the behemoth star, Hangman Page would not think twice before waging war against the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

The Hanger is far from being the strongest athlete on the AEW roster. However, Page's persistence against tougher opponents makes him a viable threat to Lesnar.

If the veteran intends to conquer the spirit of AEW, he must go through The Anxious Millennial Cowboy first.

#2. Kenny Omega could pose a serious threat to the former WWE Universal Champion

It is always a big deal when an individual manages to beat Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is one of the most protected stars in the business, as he rarely loses any match.

However, Lesnar's invincibility might be threatened if he ever goes to war with Kenny Omega. It would be a tricky task for The Conqueror to defeat The Cleaner, who is undeniably among the most clever masterminds in the history of pro wrestling.

Expand Tweet

The Best Bout Machine is arguably the smartest wrestler Brock Lesnar could come across in AEW. Omega is also an incredibly powerful performer, who could counter Lesnar's attacks with ease.

With the One Winged Angel in his arsenal, Kenny Omega can legitimately knock out the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. If The Cleaner manages to hit his well-protected finisher on Lesnar, it might be game over for the man who ended The Undertaker's Streak.

#1. Bobby Lashley would love to revisit his rivalry with The Beast

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are no strangers to each other. The two monsters have feuded with each other in WWE on a couple of occasions in the past.

Unfortunately, WWE never gave the fans a proper conclusion to the Lesnar vs. Lashley rivalry. The duo last battled each other at Elimination Chamber 2023, where The All Mighty won via disqualification.

Expand Tweet

It seemed like the two former WWE Champions were headed for a clash at WrestleMania 39, but the Triple H-led creative regime did not go ahead with those plans. Although The Beast Incarnate could never settle his scores with The Dominator in WWE, he could conclude his rivalry with Lashley by joining AEW.

A much-awaited rematch between The Conqueror and The All Mighty would certainly draw a lot of eyeballs to the AEW product. It would be a very personal contest for both the behemoths, who are yet to score a convincing victory over each other. With The Hurt Syndicate by his side, Bobby Lashley would certainly hold an advantage in this dream encounter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback