5 dream matches for the Usos in AEW - Former WWE tag champs, fellow brother tag-team

What a year it has been for the Usos in 2021. Jey Uso broke into the year as the "right hand man" to the Tribal Chief and reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns. At the pre-WrestleMania SmackDown special earlier this year, Jey capped off his singles run by winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, his first solo accolade.

Jimmy's return teased the potential for a rift between Roman and Jey once again. Instead, the Usos reunited as a tandem and formed the Bloodline with their cousin as leader.

Since then it has been the era of the Bloodline, with the Usos capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once again to make it seven in total, reinforcing their position as one of the best tag teams in the world.

Fans have grown accustomed to the sight of the Usos draped in gold, with the brother duo living up to their Anoa'i family wrestling heritage as both high-flying babyfaces and callously malicious heels alike.

It serves as a testament to their talent and star power that the Usos have remained so prominent. They have had dream matches with the likes of the New Day, FTR (then known as the Revival), and the legendary Hardy Boyz.

But imagine if you will, a circumstance where the Usos found themselves outside the remit of WWE and instead were with competitors AEW. Who could await the seven-time champions?

#5 The Usos vs reDragon

It seems surreal to consider WWE had both the Usos and reDragon on their books at the same time, and we are yet to see a clash between the teams materialize. With five reigns as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, the Usos have proven to be a permanent fixture on the blue brand and have enjoyed continued dominance alongside Roman Reigns as the Bloodline.

Likewise, KOR and Bobby Fish flanked Adam Cole to comprise the Undisputed Era stable that took all of the accolades in NXT. Undisputed Era vs the Bloodline was a ready-made Survivor Series main event, but reDragon vs the Usos would have been a WrestleMania worthy spectacle.

The Usos have proven in their saga with the New Day that they occupy the upper echelon of tag team wrestling. Maybe one day the dream will be realized, and the teams will square off sooner rather than later.

Edited by Ryan K Boman