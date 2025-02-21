5 dream opponents for Josh Alexander in AEW 

Josh Alexander is reportedly on his way to AEW. After serving TNA for several years, The Walking Weapon has now seemingly decided to ply his trade in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

All Elite Wrestling recently parted ways with three top superstars, Miro, Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks. By signing Alexander, Tony Khan might be able to fill the void left by the three performers.

WWE was also interested in striking a deal with the former member of The North, but it was ultimately the TK-led company that won the bidding war. AEW could be an exciting territory for the Walking Weapon, as he could collide with several incredible opponents in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In this article, let's look at five dream opponents for Josh Alexander in AEW.

#5. Josh Alexander could be a great opponent for Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada has been presented as an invincible force in All Elite Wrestling since his arrival in 2024. The Rainmaker has been the AEW Continental Champion for 11 months and has taken down several huge names during his reign.

However, Okada's reign might be cut short if Josh Alexander decides to set his sights on the Continental Championship. A singles bout between The NJPW legend and the TNA veteran would surely be a sight to behold for the fans.

While Kazuchika Okada is a master at his craft, The Walking Weapon is not a rookie either. The leader of The Elite relies on his wit and technical skills, meanwhile, Josh Alexander utilizes his ruthlessness to decimate his opponents.

Alexander has the C4 Spike in his arsenal, which gives him a significant edge over the 37-year-old star. If the two stars ever cross paths, The Standard will surely push Okada to his limits.

#4. Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander would be a dream encounter

Kenny Omega is one of the greatest wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. The Cleaner's ability to deliver incredible matches with wrestlers of different skill sets makes him a truly versatile performer.

It will be intriguing to see if Josh Alexander can keep up with Omega's intensity inside the ring. The Best Bout Machine is far more than just an athletic individual, as he also possesses incredible strength.

The Ronin would have to bring his A-game if he intends to survive a battle against the former AEW World Champion. However, it would not be an easy task for Omega either.

Josh Alexander is a wrestling mastermind, who knows how to tear apart his opponents with his lethal maneuvers. Although Kenny Omega could not face the 37-year-old star during his 2020 run in IMPACT Wrestling, the duo could soon have a clash for the ages in All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Josh Alexander would love to battle Cope

Josh Alexander has been the cornerstone of TNA Wrestling for years. The Ronin is now ready to trade blows with new opponents, which has prompted him to take his talents to AEW.

The former Impact World Champion may be eager to have a dream clash with Cope before the latter hangs up his boots. The two stars are both known for their intensity inside the squared circle and their ability to endure a great deal of pain.

A battle with The Rated-R Superstar will serve as a litmus test for The Walking Weapon. A win over Cope will be the perfect way for Alexander to prove that he belongs in All Elite Wrestling.

It would be a classic clash of past vs. future, where Cope could pass the torch to the 37-year-old star. Aside from the in-ring brutality, the tense promo exchanges between the two stars could keep fans on the edge of their seats.

#2. Orange Cassidy could provide a tough challenge to Josh Alexander

Orange Cassidy is one of the most unique performers in All Elite Wrestling. The Freshly Squeezed star is known for his laid-back attitude.

However, the former AEW International Champion can turn into a ruthless fighter if someone pushes him too far.

If Josh Alexander intends to make a name for himself in the TK-led company, he must get through Orange Cassidy first. The King of Sloth Style might not look as big of a threat to Alexander initially, but Cassidy has proved several times in the past that he is not one to be underestimated. The 40-year-old star's unshakable spirit would surely frustrate the Walking Weapon.

Despite being a superior technical performer, The Standard might end up on the losing side if he fails to recognize how much of a threat Cassidy is. If Alexander arrives in AEW soon, The Freshly Squeezed star could be a great choice to be his first rival.

#1. Josh Alexander must cross paths with MJF in AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) will surely take objection to Josh Alexander's potential signing with All Elite Wrestling. The Salt of the Earth is not a fan of Tony Khan signing talents from other promotions, as it takes the spotlight off him and other homegrown stars.

The Devil is one of the most protected stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion, as he rarely takes clean losses. However, the former AEW World Champion could meet his match in Josh Alexander, who can demolish any opponent with his supreme traditional holds and styles.

The Ronin can expect his potential match with MJF to be super competitive. While he is renowned for his mic skills, The Long Island native is equally aggressive in the squared circle.

MJF will be a perfect rival for The Walking Weapon in AEW. The audience will actively support the former member of The North if he steps up against a dastardly heel like MJF. The two could have intense promo exchanges, where Alexander could prove that he can keep up with the Devil on the microphone.

A victory over an AEW Original will immediately put The Standard in the mix for championship gold.

