5 dream WWE matches for Saraya (FKA Paige) if she leaves AEW after All In 2024

Saraya (fka Paige) joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and went on to win the AEW Women's World Title. However, the 32-year-old could leave the promotion soon. Yesterday, Fightful Select released a report that revealed that her contract will end in September this year.

Lately, the erstwhile Paige hasn't been happy with her booking. She hasn't been a part of a major PPV this year. Moreover, the veteran also doesn't have an opponent for All In 2024. Saraya will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title this Wednesday on Dynamite. However, Storm is likely to retain her gold ahead of her showdown with Mariah May at Wembley Stadium.

The report also mentioned that Saraya and AEW are currently negotiating a new deal. However, the wrestling world is unpredictable, and it wouldn't be surprising if The Anti-Diva returns to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the coming months.

Trending

Here's a look at five dream opponents for the erstwhile Paige if she returns to WWE:

#5. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley joined WWE in 2017 and arrived on the main roster in March 2021. By that time, Saraya had already hung up her wrestling boots due to her severe neck injury. Therefore, she could never lock horns with Mami.

Meanwhile, The Eradicator became a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. She won the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 39 and relinquished it in April 2024 after suffering an injury following a backstage attack from Liv Morgan.

If Saraya returns to WWE, the creative team could book her and Ripley in a feud, which will surely garner attention from fans, considering the pedigree of both stars.

#4. Saraya vs. Asuka

WWE teased a Paige-Asuka rivalry in 2019. In April 2019, Saraya began managing The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane and Asuka). However, The Anti-Diva had to go on a hiatus due to her neck surgery. In her absence, Sane and Asuka captured the Women's Tag Team Title and turned heel in the process.

When the erstwhile Paige returned, the duo turned on their mentor, as Asuka sprayed green mist on the 32-year-old's face. The rivalry never came to fruition as the current AEW star wasn't medically fit to compete inside the squared circle. But considering that she is an active performer now, WWE could book the feud between them if The Anti-Diva returns to the promotion.

#3. Alexa Bliss

Saraya and Alexa Bliss were on the main roster around the same time, but somehow they never crossed paths. However, they did share a brief angle in which the current AEW star attacked The Goddess.

In November 2017, Alexa was the RAW Women's Champion. After The Anti-Diva returned from a lengthy absence, she attacked the reigning champion. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were her accomplices.

However, the AEW star was once again sidelined, which is why fans never got to see her and Alexa lock horns inside the squared circle. Bliss is rumored to return soon to TV, and if the erstwhile Paige also returns to the Stamford-based promotion, the creative team could revisit the past and set up their feud.

#2. Jade Cargill

When Saraya arrived in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, Jade Cargill was already an established name in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Although the former was cleared to wrestle in AEW, the doctors had advised her not to put her neck under major stress, which is why she was not a regular inside the ring.

Hence, the two stars never crossed paths inside the squared circle.

Jade Cargill [Image via Jade's X account]

Cargill left AEW and jumped ship to WWE last year. If Saraya returns to the Stamford-based company in the coming months, then we could see them lock horns on television.

#1. Bianca Belair

WWE introduced Bianca Belair to the main roster in 2020. Meanwhile, Saraya announced her in-ring retirement due to neck issues in December 2017. She returned to in-ring duties after joining AEW in 2022. Therefore, WWE fans never got to see The EST and The Anti-Diva square off inside the ring.

Expand Tweet

Belair is one of the strongest female wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion. She is a two-time WWE Women's Champion and a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion. A showdown between Belair and the erstwhile Paige would certainly be entertaining.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback