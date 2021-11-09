5 former WWE stars AEW should have signed but didn't

The rise of AEW has seen the Tony Khan-led promotion become a considerable competition to the long unchallenged monopoly of WWE. The company is nowhere near the level of peak WCW yet, and they hardly pose a challenge to WWE in terms of international dominance and viewership, but it has already collected a dedicated base of followers.

The company has greatly benefited from WWE's shocking nature of releasing superstars en masse in the name of budget cuts. This has come at a time when the Vince McMahon-led promotion has seen unbelievable profits, disregarding the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. NXT stars have been most frequently released, but big main roster names have occasionally been added to the release list.

AEW has scooped up several released WWE superstars. Their roster was already teeming with former WWE superstars at that point, including their first two male world champions in Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. However, there are some ex-WWE stars that the company has not picked up yet. These stars would fit in perfectly with the promotion's style.

Here is a list of 5 former WWE superstars that AEW should have signed but they didn't.

#5 Former WWE NXT star Kassius Ohno has history of matches with multiple AEW stars

Chris Hero is a true great of the independent wrestling scene. He has been part of numerous classics in the 21st century and has the rare ability to adapt his style to counter each opponent. However, his scale of prestige in the independent scene did not translate well to the world of WWE.

Dubbed Kassius Ohno, Hero was used as a midcard star in NXT during his first run. In his second run, he was a player-coach, and he never won a championship in the black-and-gold brand of the company.

Hero would have completely fit AEW's style, with matches against previous foes like Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson and CM Punk ? It's assured that he would have had his fair share of excellent watches.

